Domestic travel near full recovery; ONT September passenger volumes reached 97% of pre-COVID levels

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers who moved through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in September increased more than 132% from 2020 and approached 97% of pre-pandemic levels, as the Southern California gateway moves closer to full recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on global air travel.

According to data compiled by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), the airport welcomed more than 453,000 air travelers last month, more than double the September 2020 total of 195,000. Last month's totals were just 3% behind the pre-pandemic levels September 2019, when 469,000 passengers flew into or out of ONT.

Domestic and international traffic increased 130% and 242%, respectively, in September. When compared with September 2019, domestic travel was down just 1%, while international passenger volume was 47% lower.

Over the first nine months of 2021, total passenger volume exceeded 3 million, 59% higher than the same period last year and 24% lower than 2019. Domestic travel was 62% higher on a year-to-date basis while international volume was up 3%.

"Ontario International continues to be a bright spot in the aviation industry's ongoing pandemic recovery," said Curt Hagman, an OIAA commissioner and chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. "Having watched the transfer of ONT from the City of Los Angeles five years ago, I believed then just as I do now that we have the benefit of a broad and loyal customer base along with the ability to provide a hassle-free customer service experience in a vital gateway airport that is safe and secure."

Passenger Totals Sept. 2021 Sept. 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Domestic 440,947 191,467 130.3% 2,980,026 1,840,964 61.9% International 12,227 3,570 242.49% 79,186 76,336 3.7% Total 453,174 195,037 132.35% 3,059,212 1,917,300 59.6% Passenger Totals Sept. 2021 Sept. 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 440,947 446,169 -1.17% 2,980,026 3,838,865 -22.4% International 12,227 23,155 -47.19 79,186 223,889 -64.6% Total 453,174 469,324 -3.44 3,059,212 4,062,754 -24.7%

Shipments of air freight and mail in September totaled more than 70,000 tons, 9.4% lower than September last year, but 15.4% higher than 2019. For the first nine months of the year, total cargo volume was more than 644,000 tons, a 3.5% decline compared with 2020, but 15.6% higher than 2019.

"In addition to creating an airport which is attractive to our partner airlines and their passengers, we've made dramatic improvements on the cargo side with expanded and modern facilities which appeal to shippers," Hagman said.

Air cargo (tonnage) Sept. 2021 Sept. 2020 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change Freight 66,380 75,862 -12.5% 609,952 651,809 -6.4% Mail 4,269 2,174 96.41% 34,426 15,780 118.2% Total 70,649 78,035 -9.46% 644,378 667,589 -3.5% Air cargo (tonnage) Sept. 2021 Sept. 2019 Change YTD 2021 YTD 2019 Change Freight 66,380 59,918 10.79% 609,952 539,062 13.2% Mail 4,269 1,271 235.87% 34,426 18,221 88.9% Total 70,649 61,189 15.46% 644,378 557,283 15.6%

