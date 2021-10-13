- Powerful and Seriously Innovative, the Limited Edition Frankie Grande x MoxieLash Pride Kit is a Collaboration that Celebrates Pride, Inclusion, and Self-Love -

MoxieLash Introduces Limited Edition Pride Kit Collaboration With Frankie Grande - Powerful and Seriously Innovative, the Limited Edition Frankie Grande x MoxieLash Pride Kit is a Collaboration that Celebrates Pride, Inclusion, and Self-Love -

RENO, Nev., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxieLash, the leading high-tech eyelash solution in the world, today announced the launch of the limited edition MoxieLash x Frankie Grande Pride Kit, a beautifully curated collection of magnetic eyelashes designed and inspired by the actor and LGBTQ activist. This is the brand's first co-branding collaboration going beyond just creative designing and editing with the integration of Frankie Grande's personal motto of "shine bright" which celebrates the idea of loving and accepting yourself all the time.

MoxieLash Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoxieLash)

"I'm thrilled to officially launch the MoxieLash x Frankie Grande Pride Kit! I've worked with MoxieLash in the past so when they asked to collaborate, I was beyond excited and I also got to reveal it during a very special month, LGBT History Month," said Frankie Grande. "The opportunity to utilize my creativity to curate this kit along with the MoxieLash team was a highly personal experience, from helping design the gorgeous packaging to choosing the perfect mix of lashes," Grande added.

The limited edition MoxieLash x Frankie Grande Pride Kit includes a full array of magnetic lashes, ranging from natural to full glam - the Bestie Lash, Cutie Lash, Zany Lash, one Magnetic Liner and one Lash Applicator. It retails for $137 USD.

"Frankie is an amazing creative talent," said Val Yakovchik, Founder and CEO, MoxieLash. "He exemplifies authenticity, determination and perseverance and we align on our brand mission of living our lives unapologetically. We are excited to partner with Frankie and to continue delivering on our mission via our lash innovation with this special edition Pride Kit," stated Yakovchik.

The limited-edition MoxieLash x Frankie Grande Pride Kit is currently available on the MoxieLash website through the end of October. For more information, please visit MoxieLash.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

ABOUT MOXIELASH

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Val Yakovchik, MoxieLash is the first-of-its kind, innovative magnetic eyelashes and magnetic eyeliners that continue to disrupt the beauty industry. Committed to providing superior solutions to makeup enthusiasts everywhere, MoxieLash is beauty without boundaries, strongly grounded in a community of authentic, confident, fierce and total badass humans.

Since its launch, MoxieLash has grown exponentially and has forged a cult following among celebrities, influencers and makeup artists who have become obsessed with the brand's superior high-quality products which require minimal effort, yet deliver maximum results.

MoxieLash's mission is to continue to innovate through pioneering new technology and to empower lives by delivering on the promise to be your last-lash-stop.

MoxieLash x Frankie Grande Pride Kit (PRNewsfoto/MoxieLash)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoxieLash