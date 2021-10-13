Multispecialty Physician Partners, LLC® Announces the Acquisition of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Infusion Center

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multispecialty Physicians Partners, LLC® ("MPP") announced today that it has acquired Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Infusion Center ("AAIC"). Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AAIC (now MPP Infusion Center of Tulsa, LLC) is a leading infusion service provider for the Tulsa community.

"It was time for our community-based infusion center to take the next step," said Dr. Hussain, founder of AAIC. "Joining MPP, an industry-leading infusion services company, has allowed us to broaden our service offerings to maximize the value and patient care experience for those in need of infusion services."

"We are excited for the opportunity to work with Dr. Hussain, Naomi, and the entire MPP Infusion Center of Tulsa team," said Sue Rottura, Vice President of Clinic & Revenue Operations at Multispecialty Physician Partners, LLC®. "Dr. Hussain and his highly qualified and compassionate clinical team have built a strong, patient-centered foundation of care. We look forward to building upon his successful mission by offering patients an expanded service menu and a more robust support network."

About Multispecialty Physician Partners, LLC®

Founded in 2009 and based in Lakewood, CO, MPP is a privately held outpatient ambulatory infusion center company. MPP Infusion Centers® was founded by an infusion patient for infusion patients and has grown from one clinic location to 18 clinics in four states: Colorado, Texas, Florida, and now Oklahoma. By bringing the highest standards of care to the patient infusion experience, MPP has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® by the Joint Commission (JACHO), the premier accreditation organization in healthcare. For more information on how you can experience the MPP Difference please visit www.mppinfusion.com.

