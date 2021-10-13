NerdRabbit and ReluTech Join the AWS ISV Partner Program

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NerdRabbit and ReluTech are proud to announce they are now part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that integrate with AWS. Both companies achieved Accelerate status by leveraging their unique set of complementary services that allow customers to eliminate the staffing challenges and legacy asset barriers associated with migrating to AWS. Joining the ISV Accelerate Partner Program makes both companies easier to do business with, provides their solutions on the AWS Marketplace, and improves their ability to co-sell with AWS go-to-market teams.

NerdRabbit is the world’s first AWS Software Defined Staffing Company Powered by machine learning technology. NerdRabbit strives to connect AWS professionals and employers in a Cloud 1st world.

NerdRabbit and ReluTech share a primary goal: assisting customers on their cloud journey and accelerating cloud focused outcomes. As a Select AWS Partner, ReluTech is focused on providing solutions to ease the cost burdens of early stage cloud migrations. ReluTech helps customers eliminate the double bubble associated with migrations from data center to cloud through elastic maintenance, purchase lease backs, migration gap rentals, and asset disposition services.

Focused on talent and the people related opportunities within a cloud first journey, NerdRabbit uses its ground-breaking software, Nerdly, to find top candidates with the necessary experience to help customers migrate their environment into the cloud.

With both companies now part of the ISV Accelerate Program, customers will benefit from the combined approach of NerdRabbit and ReluTech solutions powered by AWS. The ISV Accelerate program allows both organizations to more closely align with internal AWS Teams to achieve customer obsessed outcomes and goals. This mutually beneficial partnership will help customers reduce costs, accelerate their journey, and leverage experienced AWS experts during their move to the public cloud.

Joining the ISV Accelerate Partner Program is great news for both of our companies, as well as for AWS and our customers. As part of this program, we'll be able to co-sell with the AWS sales team and help them accelerate their targeted goals with offerings that no other program partner provides. I'm confident that this change will greatly benefit our customers on their journey to the cloud and further strengthen our relationship with AWS.

About NerdRabbit: NerdRabbit is the world's first AWS Software Defined Staffing Company Powered by machine learning technology. NerdRabbit strives to connect AWS professionals and employers in a Cloud 1st world.

About ReluTech: ReluTech is an IT solutions provider focused on reducing infrastructure data center costs for cloud-committed customers. We provide cost effective solutions for customers who own physical data center assets, helping them unlock today's capital value of their equipment to offset the costs of the migration bubble. ReluTech's solution stack helps reduce the cost of managing, maintaining, and upgrading data center environments for cloud-committed customers.

NerdRabbit is the world’s first AWS Software Defined Staffing Company Powered by machine learning technology. NerdRabbit strives to connect AWS professionals and employers in a Cloud 1st world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NerdRabbit