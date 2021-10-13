Sine Draco Aviation Development Announces the Induction of the Prototype A321-200 SDF at Ascent Aviation Services for Passenger to Freighter Conversion

NANCHANG, China and BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sine Draco Aviation Development Ltd. ("Sine Draco") today announced the induction of the prototype A321-200 airplane at Ascent Aviation Services in Tucson, Arizona, for conversion from passenger to cargo configuration. The airplane will be designated the A321-200 SDF with FAA Supplemental Type Certificate approval anticipated in the 3rd quarter 2022.

Sine Draco A321-200 SDF Prior to Conversion

Sine Draco A321-200 SDF Starts Conversion From Passenger to Freighter Airplane

The Sine Draco A321-200 SDF passenger to freighter conversion offers the optimal economic solution for the next generation narrow body freighter. The conversion includes the installation of a 142-inch-wide by 86-inch-high main deck cargo door, Class E main deck cargo compartment with fourteen container positions and Ancra International cargo handling system. The lower cargo compartments can also accommodate ten containers, with the A321 being the first airplane type in the narrow body freighter class with this capability.

"Induction of the Sine Draco prototype A321-200 SDF for conversion is a significant milestone for our program," says Sine Draco's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Deriugin. "All major components are in production and scheduled, engineering drawings and technical documentation are in the last stages of completion, and parts and tooling are arriving at the Ascent facility daily. The prototype airplane induction is the culmination of Sine Draco Engineering, Operations and Supply Chain teams hard work in close cooperation with our industry partners."

Ascent Aviation Services will be performing the conversion of the airplane by completing the touch labor, modification planning and inspection requirements. A partial heavy maintenance check was recently completed on the prototype airplane and will be completed during the modification. Ascent will also provide maintenance and flight line support during the ground and flight test program following conversion.

Dave Querio, President and CEO of Ascent Aviation Services says, "the induction of the prototype Sine Draco A321-200 SDF aircraft into its modification phase is a clear reflection of all the hard work expended on a daily basis by the professionals at both Sine Draco and Ascent. I congratulate the entire Sine Draco team for meeting this milestone. All of us here at Ascent are honored to be a part of your success and excited to advance to the next phase of the modification program."

Sine Draco is a multi-national corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China with a subsidiary in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry. For more information, please visit www.sinedraco.com.

Ascent Aviation Services, with two locations in southern Arizona, is one of the largest 14 CFR Part 145 certified MRO's in the world providing fully integrated aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide body, narrow body, and regional aircraft. For more information, please visit www.ascentmro.com.

