Takis® Introduces On-the-Go Intensity with New Takis® Crisps

Brand taps into consumer demand for convenient snack options with flavorful, stackable potato crisps
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis®, the iconic spicy rolled tortilla chip brand known for its intensely good flavor, today announced the introduction of Takis® Crisps, the latest addition to the brand's growing list of bold salty snack offerings.

Takis® Crisps
Takis® Crisps

Infused with the full force of Takis Fuego® signature variety, these stackable potato crisps are hitting store shelves in a perfectly portable container. Takis® Crisps is paving the way for the most intense snack family in the world, bringing busy consumers the on-the-go snack option they've been craving.

Now available nationwide in 2 oz. and 5.5 oz. containers, Takis® Crisps can be found in in your local store at a suggested retail price of $1.19 and $1.69, respectively.

"At Takis®, we're always looking for new ways to disrupt the salty snack category, and the launch of our Takis® Crisps is doing exactly that," said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "We keep a close pulse on what consumers are hungry for. In today's busy world, we hear our fans loud and clear – they have a serious appetite for portable snack options. With Takis® Crisps, consumers can savor the bold and intense Takis® flavors they love with the snack's resealable can, allowing them to munch whenever and wherever they want."

For more information about Takis® Crisps and the brand's growing family of intense snacks, visit http://takis.us/.

About Takis®️ 

Takis®️ is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis®️ Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis®️ Stix, Takis®️ Waves, Takis®️ Pop! and Takis®️ Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

SOURCE Barcel USA

