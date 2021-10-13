Unify Carmel Seeks to Collaborate on Educational Initiatives with Carmel Clay Schools District Multiple requests to collaborate on educational initiatives are met with no response from the district; causing parent frustration and heightened concern

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Carmel, Inc., ("Unify Carmel"), a nonpartisan grassroots movement united to protect and advance children's education, said that efforts to collaborate with the Carmel Clay Schools ("CCS") district on several educational matters have been unsuccessful. Over the last several months, Unify Carmel has brought many damaging initiatives to the district's attention, including critical race ideologies ("CRT") in the classroom, sexually explicit books found in schools for as young as kindergarten, and the current social-political movements infiltrating classrooms and assignments. Carmel Clay Schools has no response to the parents or community.

Unify Carmel is a nonpartisan grassroots movement united to protect and advance our children's education. The creation of our group is in response to the many Carmel Clay Schools (

A third-party poll conducted by Unify Carmel showed that most Carmel residents believe CCS has failed children through aggressive indoctrination initiatives centered on CRT ideologies and the erroneous concept of diversity, inclusion, and equity ("DIE"). Although, parental concern is not limited to indoctrination initiatives. Parents recently exposed explicit books found in the elementary, middle and high schools. Dr. Beresford, CCS superintendent, publicly stated that these books are "not in line with our values here at Carmel Clay Schools." [Current in Carmel, July, 26, 2021]. At time of release explicit books are still being found in Carmel schools and there has been no public response from the district regarding polcies to prevent or remove these books.

"Unify Carmel collaborated with parents across our community to outline a request to school officials," said Alvin Lui, co-founder of Unify Carmel and a concerned parent. "We are asking the district to focus on three key areas, (1) Academic excellence, a focus on curriculum to address our failing test scores, and an action plan to hold the district accountable. (2) Transparency and parental control, parents should have full access to exactly what their children are being taught and exposed to through curriculum, assignments, and in classrooms. (3) Policy and guidelines around appropriate media and books in classrooms and school libraries. It is really that simple, and the district is unresponsive."

Unify Carmel will continue to build public awareness and expose the many dangerous initiatives and classroom activities discovered in schools. Parents must engage and take immediate action to regain control of our schools and curriculum.

