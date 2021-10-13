VPT Introduces 50V Input SVL Series of Space DC-DC Converters

BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc. (VPT®), a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the availability of its SVLFL, SVLHF, SVLTR, and SVLSA Series of 50 volt, space-qualified DC-DC converters. Characterized by Total Ionizing Dose (TID) performance, including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), to 60 krad, the series is operable over the full military temperature range (-55 °C to +125 °C) with no power derating, and is suited for use in low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), geostationary orbit (GEO), deep space missions, and launch vehicle programs.

SVLHF5000DF

With a wide input voltage range of 30 to 60V, the SVL series of DC-DC converters are designed specifically for space applications facing harsh radiation environments, with guaranteed performance through the use of hardened semiconductor components, radiation lot acceptance testing (RLAT) of non-hardened components, and analysis.

"The SVL families add 50V input versions that offer a wide input range of 30 to 60V with an 80V transient capability for the higher voltage satellite busses that are becoming more common worldwide." Said VPT's Vice President of Engineering, Leonard Leslie. "The new SVL 50V input series of isolated DC-DC converters meets the same radiation tolerance levels of the SVL 28V input series of 60 krads TID and single event effects capability with no destructive events to LET = 85 MeV/mg/cm2."

The SVLFL (120W), SVLTR (40W), SVLHF (20W), and SVLSA (6W) will be qualified to MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and Class K pending DLA approval.

The availability of the SVL Series is subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

