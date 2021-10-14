Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking closes $1.2 Billion of Transactions in the Third Quarter of 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of $1.2 Billion of direct Credit and direct Equity transactions in the Third Quarter of 2021. CW closed transactions across a variety of industries including specialty finance, commercial real estate, ESG as well as leverage / credit raises for Private Equity Funds and Institutional Credit Funds seeking GP Financing, NAV Loans and SPV Leverage.

"We continue to see very strong demand for credit and leverage facilities from specialty finance companies as well as from our Alternative Credit and Private Equity fund clients, particularly given our ability to help arrange customized and flexible credit and fund leverage facilities. Every one of our credit and leverage clients are different, and therefore need customized solutions as they continue to grow their platforms. Refinancing of leverage facilities continues to be of interest as well across our client base, given the continued low interest rate environment and the flexibility that many of the credit providers in our network are able to structure." says Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

