Lifepro Announces New Suite of Red Light Therapy Solutions for Skincare and Wellness

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifepro , industry leader in wellness and recovery equipment, announced today its Red Light Therapy line, aimed at providing access to non-invasive wellness care at a competitive price. Each product targets different points on the body to provide a full suite of support for a variety of ailments and wellness goals. This series will join the company's robust collection of state-of-the art massage guns, home workout equipment, vibration plates and massagers designed to provide consumers with affordable, professional grade low-impact workouts.

(PRNewsfoto/Lifepro)

In a recent survey, Lifepro found that consumers are interested in non-invasive skincare techniques (55%) and extremely open to trying new wellness products (69%). Recommended by doctors and therapists, red light therapy is a solution that meets the needs of its rapidly growing customer base. The Lifepro team leveraged expert insight to create products that help consumers safely recover from workouts or injury, improve fine lines and wrinkles, decrease inflammation, improve skin conditions and more, from the comfort of home.

"The Lifepro team is excited to introduce a new series to our widely received product portfolio. We aim to adapt and shift based on the needs of our loyal consumers and with that, are looking forward to bringing new methods of wellness with the launch of our Red Light Therapy line," said Joel Gottehrer, Co-Founder of Lifepro. "Like our other collections, this series provides a wide array of benefits for consumers of all ages, demographics and fitness levels. Whether our customers want to improve their appearance, reduce pain or treat a condition, they can count on us to provide access to high quality, affordable products."

Product Details:

Vizacure : $49.99

AllevaRed : $149.99

LumiCure: Coming soon!

About Lifepro

Lifepro was founded in May 2017 by Joel Gottehrer and his co-founder who both suffered severe ACL injuries just a few months apart and were left frustrated by the recovery equipment on the market. Seeing the benefits of Whole Body Vibration (WBV), the brand developed key recovery equipment missing from the market. Lifepro's commitment to its members' wellness journeys is seen through the evolution of existing products and introduction of new equipment designed to enhance recovery. Lifepro specializes in vibration platforms with a suite of products including multiple models of vibration plates, massage guns, vibrating foam rollers and more. Using vibration technology, Lifepro is applying a targeted approach to physical recovery that works with the body's built-in repair mechanisms to help people accelerate recovery rates. Trusted by physical therapists, personal trainers, professional athletes, Lifepro has impacted over 200k lives with its suite of products since launching three years ago. For more information on Lifepro's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.lifeprofitness.com and follow the brand on social media via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lifepro