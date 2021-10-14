The Two New Transitions® XTRActive® Lens Products Meet Consumers' Changing Eye Protection Needs - Indoors and Outdoors

Transitions Optical has launched their new generation of Transitions XTRActive lenses that delivers the best extra darkness and best extra light protection¹.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new generation of Transitions® XTRActive® lenses are now available to consumers nationwide and new Transitions® XTRActive® Polarized™ lenses are widely available soon. Through a local eye care provider, consumers will have access to lenses that are uniquely designed to help protect eyes from the brightest sun outdoors, harsh artificial light indoors, and even in the car.

In the past year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic, people have spent an inordinate amount of time in extreme light settings. Sixty percent of consumers said they were spending more time on their digital devices amid the pandemic, while at the same time, 40% said they were spending more time outdoors.2 This means consumers' eyes are constantly shifting from one extreme lighting condition to another.

Fortunately, the two new Transitions XTRActive lenses provide a solution for those experiencing light sensitivity and frequently exposed to bright lights.

Indoors, the lenses are clear with a hint of protective tint. Outdoors, Transitions® XTRActive® lenses are the darkest lenses1, even activating behind the windshield of a car. Like all Transitions® lenses, they block 100% of UVA and UVB rays and filter harmful blue light indoors and outdoors3.

Each version offers its own special features:

Transitions® XTRActive® new generation lenses are designed for wearers who are very light-sensitive or frequently exposed to bright light – indoors, outdoors and even in the car. They offer the darkest lenses in hot temperatures4 and they are up to 35% faster to fade back4 when coming indoors, compared to the previous generation. The lenses are available in brown, grey, graphite green, and six Transitions style mirror colors – perfect for pairing with any frame.

Transitions® XTRActive® Polarized™ lenses are designed for wearers who are frequently exposed to bright light and reflective glare. Combining the benefits of light intelligent lenses and dynamic polarization, Transitions XTRActive Polarized provide eyes with extra protection in any light situation while delivering sharper vision, vivid colors and a larger view outdoors5. They are available exclusively in gray.

"Transitions® XTRActive® new generation lenses introduce our most advanced dye package ever with new photochromic molecules fine-tuned to provide the best darkness4, and improved activation and fadeback. And, the technology advances in Transitions® XTRActive® Polarized™ lenses are built upon years of research and development with over 400 patents.6 The true magic of this innovation is in its dynamic polarization capability that successfully adds the benefit of polarization to the Transitions XTRActive range. It's the only and best ever photochromic polarized lens, compared to clear to dark photochromic lenses," said Brian O'Neill, Vice President Global Innovation, Technology and Operations at Transitions Optical. "People shouldn't have to use behaviors like shading their eyes, squinting, turning off the lights or lowering the brightness of screens. We're excited to bring consumers new solutions for those exposed to bright light and reflective glare. Transitions XTRActive lenses are a stylish, all-in-one solution for light sensitivity."

Transitions XTRActive new generation lenses are widely available across the US and Canada now and Transitions XTRActive Polarized will be widely available in the US and Canada soon.

To find an eye care professional near you that sells Transitions® XTRActive® lenses, visit https://www.transitions.com/en-us/where-to-buy . Learn more about the new Transitions XTRActive new generation lenses by visiting www.transitions.com/en-us/products/transitions-xtractive/ .

About Transitions

Transitions Optical is the leading provider of photochromic (smart adaptive) lenses worldwide, having been the first to successfully manufacture and commercialize plastic adaptive lenses in 1990. As a result of its relentless investment in research, development and technology, Transitions Optical offers a wide variety of eyeglass lens and shield products, setting new standards of advanced performance to provide ever increasing visual comfort and optimum harmful blue light protection, and blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

Product leadership, consumer focus, and operational excellence have made the Transitions® brand one of the most recognized consumer brands in optics.

For more information about the company and Transitions® Light Intelligent Lenses™, visit Transitions.com .

1 The darkest in hot temperatures, in the car and offering the best overall blue light protection across light situations* among clear to extra dark photochromic lenses. *Protection from harmful blue light (380nm-460nm) among polycarbonate and 1.5 gray lenses: blocking (i) up to 34% indoors at 23°C, (ii) up to 64% behind the windshield, (iii) up to 90% outdoors at 23°C and (iv) up to 83% outdoors at 35°C.

2 Transitions Optical, Consumer U&A, U.S, Dec. 2020, Qualtrics, N=1003 Rx eyeglass wearers 18-74

3 Transitions XTRActive new generation and Transitions XTRActive Polarized block up to 34% of harmful blue light indoors and up to 90% of harmful blue light outdoors. "Harmful blue light" is calculated between 380nm and 460nm. Based on tests on polycarbonates gray lenses at 23ºC.

4 Clear to extra dark photochromic category. Polycarbonate and 1.5 gray lenses tested at 35°C achieving <18%T using Transitions Optical's standard testing method.

5 (1) EcoOptics Limited - Prof. Nicholas Roberts, Quantitative study evaluating the visual benefits of the polarization properties of lenses compared to similar non-polarized lenses, 2019/2020.

6 Includes patent and patent applications which allowance, in force status varies over time and by country.

Transitions XTRActive New Generation

Transitions XTRActive Polarized

