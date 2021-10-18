Globe Life Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $1.84 per diluted common share, compared with $1.76 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.78 per diluted common share, compared with $1.75 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Net income as an ROE was 8.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 12.5% for the same period.
- Total life premiums increased 8% over the year-ago quarter including 12% at the American Income Life Division and 6% at both the Direct to Consumer Division and the Liberty National Division.
- Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the Family Heritage Division.
- Life net sales increased 33% over the year-ago quarter at the Liberty National Division.
- Life underwriting margins increased over the year-ago quarter by 11% at the American Income Life Division and 10% at the Liberty National Division. Total health underwriting margins increased by 6% over the year-ago quarter.
- 1.0 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.
COVID-19 Update: In the third quarter, the Company incurred approximately $33 million of COVID life claims, resulting in total COVID life claims of $82 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The COVID claims incurred in the third quarter were significantly higher than anticipated due primarily to the impact of the Delta variant, which resulted in much higher infection rates and death totals. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were approximately 95,000 U.S. COVID deaths in the third quarter. Compared to prior periods, the COVID deaths were concentrated in geographies and younger age groups where the Company has greater risk exposure. As such, the Company's level of COVID life claims increased in the quarter to approximately $3.5 million per 10,000 U.S. deaths, up from an average of approximately $2 million per 10,000 U.S. deaths incurred in prior periods. We anticipate this level of losses per U.S. deaths to continue through the fourth quarter and be in the range of $3 million to $4 million per 10,000 U.S. deaths in 2022.
For the full year, we estimate COVID life claims will be between $110 million and $125 million based on an estimated 75,000 to 125,000 U.S. COVID deaths in the fourth quarter. We anticipate that COVID deaths will continue at elevated levels throughout 2022, the estimated impact of which is reflected in our guidance.
Note: As used in the earnings release, "Globe Life," the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Globe Life Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1979, its subsidiaries and affiliates.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Operating Summary
Per Share
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
%
Chg.
2021
2020
%
Chg.
Insurance underwriting income(2)
$
1.69
$
1.71
(1)
$
173,435
$
183,100
(5)
Excess investment income(2)
0.58
0.55
5
59,234
59,326
—
Parent company expense
(0.02)
(0.03)
(2,176)
(2,689)
Income tax expense
(0.42)
(0.43)
(2)
(43,258)
(45,945)
(6)
Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of
(0.05)
(0.06)
(4,745)
(5,995)
Net operating income
1.78
1.75
2
182,490
187,797
(3)
Reconciling items, net of tax:
Realized gain (loss)—investments
0.15
0.02
15,633
2,465
Realized gain (loss)—redemption of debt
(0.07)
—
(7,358)
(501)
Non-operating expenses
(0.02)
(0.01)
(1,894)
(816)
Net income(3)
$
1.84
$
1.76
$
188,871
$
188,945
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
102,381
107,053
(1) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(2) Definitions included within this document.
(3) A GAAP-basis consolidated statement of operations is included in the appendix of this report.
Note: Tables in this earnings release may not sum due to rounding.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company does not intend to sell, nor is it likely that management will be required to sell, the fixed maturities prior to their maturity. It creates more meaningful trends than can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Net income as an ROE(1)
8.9
%
9.4
%
Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities)
12.5
%
13.6
%
September 30,
2021
2020
Shareholders' equity
$
8,608,151
$
8,224,908
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(2,791,925)
(2,672,610)
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
5,816,226
$
5,552,298
Book value per share
$
84.52
$
77.60
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(27.41)
(25.21)
Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
57.11
$
52.39
(1) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q3 2021 with Q3 2020:
Life insurance accounted for 67% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 71% of total premium revenue.
Health insurance accounted for 32% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 29% of total premium revenue.
Net sales of life insurance were flat for the quarter and net health sales declined 4%.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Insurance Premium Revenue
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
%
Chg.
Life insurance
$
728,924
$
674,021
8
Health insurance
299,143
287,795
4
Annuity
—
1
Total
$
1,028,067
$
961,817
7
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME
Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Insurance Underwriting Income
Quarter Ended
September 30,
% of
Premium
September 30,
% of
Premium
%
Chg.
Insurance underwriting margins:
Life
$
161,994
22
$
170,703
25
(5)
Health
76,978
26
72,860
25
6
Annuity
2,178
2,253
241,150
245,816
(2)
Other income
321
292
Administrative expenses
(68,036)
(63,008)
8
Insurance underwriting income
$
173,435
$
183,100
(5)
Per share
$
1.69
$
1.71
(1)
Administrative expenses were $68 million, up 8.0% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.6%, same as the year-ago quarter.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies: American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.
Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."
Life Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
% Chg.
American Income
$
111,139
31
$
100,213
31
11
Direct to Consumer
12,083
5
34,125
15
(65)
Liberty National
16,173
21
14,699
20
10
Other
22,599
42
21,666
40
4
Total
$
161,994
22
$
170,703
25
(5)
Life Premium
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
%
Chg.
American Income
$
356,456
$
318,917
12
Direct to Consumer
240,578
227,734
6
Liberty National
78,528
73,815
6
Other
53,362
53,555
—
Total
$
728,924
$
674,021
8
Life Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
%
Chg.
American Income
$
73,649
$
67,808
9
Direct to Consumer
33,069
44,253
(25)
Liberty National
18,209
13,669
33
Other
2,726
2,369
15
Total
$
127,653
$
128,099
—
(1)
Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Health Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
% Chg.
United American
$
17,524
15
$
17,988
16
(3)
Family Heritage
24,407
28
22,466
28
9
Liberty National
15,035
32
14,610
31
3
American Income
17,249
59
14,893
55
16
Direct to Consumer
2,763
15
2,903
15
(5)
Total
$
76,978
26
$
72,860
25
6
Health Premium
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
%
Chg.
United American
$
118,240
$
114,325
3
Family Heritage
86,925
80,225
8
Liberty National
46,716
47,199
(1)
American Income
29,070
27,029
8
Direct to Consumer
18,192
19,017
(4)
Total
$
299,143
$
287,795
4
Health Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
%
Chg.
United American
$
11,849
$
12,870
(8)
Family Heritage
19,367
19,469
(1)
Liberty National
6,890
5,788
19
American Income
4,500
6,140
(27)
Direct to Consumer
481
496
(3)
Total
$
43,087
$
44,763
(4)
(1)
Net sales, a statistical performance measure, is calculated as annualized premium issued, net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer, where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. Management considers net sales to be a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Quarterly Average
Producing Agent Count(1)
End of Quarter
Agent Count
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
% Chg.
2021
2021
2020
% Chg.
2021
American Income
9,959
9,288
7
10,478
9,800
9,583
2
10,406
Liberty National
2,706
2,551
6
2,700
2,700
2,574
5
2,700
Family Heritage
1,152
1,371
(16)
1,220
1,192
1,469
(19)
1,171
(1)
The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.
INVESTMENTS
Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.
Excess Investment Income
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
%
Chg.
Net investment income
$
238,975
$
231,432
3
Required interest:
Interest on net policy liabilities(1)
(158,855)
(150,432)
6
Interest on debt
(20,886)
(21,674)
(4)
Total required interest
(179,741)
(172,106)
4
Excess investment income
$
59,234
$
59,326
—
Per share
$
0.58
$
0.55
5
(1) Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.
Net investment income increased 3.3%, while average invested assets increased 4.8%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 5.6%, while average net policy liabilities increased 4.6%. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.8% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at September 30, 2021 is as follows:
Investment Portfolio
As of
September 30, 2021
Amount
% of Total
Fixed maturities at fair value(1)
$
21,160,866
94
Policy loans
585,791
3
Other long-term investments(2)
733,177
3
Short-term investments
93,364
—
Total
$
22,573,198
(1)
As of September 30, 2021, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $17.6 billion, net of $0 of allowance for credit losses.
(2)
Includes $586 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $562 million as of September 30, 2021.
Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, by asset class as of September 30, 2021 are as follows:
Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector
As of
September 30, 2021
Investment
Below
Total
Corporate bonds
$
14,237,559
$
732,745
$
14,970,304
Municipals
2,068,436
—
2,068,436
Government, agencies and GSEs
441,496
—
441,496
Collateralized debt obligations
—
36,088
36,088
Other asset-backed securities
92,086
13,618
105,704
Total
$
16,839,577
$
782,451
$
17,622,028
Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at September 30, 2021 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
As of
Amortized
Cost
Allowance for
Net Unrealized
Fair
Value
September 30, 2021
$
17,622,028
$
—
$
3,538,838
$21,160,866
At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 96% of fixed maturities (96% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.21% during the third quarter of 2021, compared with 5.31% in the year-ago quarter.
Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Earnings Release—Q3 2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:
Fixed Maturity Acquisitions
Quarter Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Amount
$
325,255
$
342,583
Average annual effective yield
3.2
%
3.2
%
Average rating
A+
A+
Average life (in years) to:
Next call
19.3
17.8
Maturity
29.2
29.2
SHARE REPURCHASE:
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $97 million and an average share price of $94.13.
LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:
Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by volatile equity markets. Liquidity at the Parent Company is sufficient to meet additional capital needs of the insurance companies.
EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2022:
Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $6.85 to $7.05 for the year ending December 31, 2021 and from $7.95 to $8.75 for the year ending December 31, 2022. The reduction from our previous guidance for the projected net operating income per share for 2021 is primarily due to higher COVID losses than previously anticipated.
NON-GAAP MEASURES:
In this news release, Globe Life includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. Globe Life's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed financial information, including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements, is located at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Investors page under "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business operations, financial results and financial condition. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Whether or not actual results differ materially from forward-looking statements may depend on numerous foreseeable and unforeseeable events or developments, which may be national in scope, related to the insurance industry generally, or applicable to the Company specifically. Such events or developments could include, but are not necessarily limited to:
1) Economic and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the U.S. economy, leading to unexpected changes in lapse rates and/or sales of our policies, as well as levels of mortality, morbidity, and utilization of health care services that differ from Globe Life's assumptions;
2) Regulatory developments, including changes in accounting standards or governmental regulations (particularly those impacting taxes and changes to the Federal Medicare program that would affect Medicare Supplement);
3) Market trends in the senior-aged health care industry that provide alternatives to traditional Medicare (such as Health Maintenance Organizations and other managed care or private plans) and that could affect the sales of traditional Medicare Supplement insurance;
4) Interest rate changes that affect product sales and/or investment portfolio yield;
5) General economic, industry sector or individual debt issuers' financial conditions (including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in certain industries that may comprise part of our investment portfolio) that may affect the current market value of securities we own, or that may impair an issuer's ability to make principal and/or interest payments due on those securities;
6) Changes in pricing competition;
7) Litigation results;
8) Levels of administrative and operational efficiencies that differ from our assumptions (including any reduction in efficiencies resulting from increased costs arising from operating during the COVID-19 pandemic);
9) The ability to obtain timely and appropriate premium rate increases for health insurance policies from our regulators;
10) The customer response to new products and marketing initiatives;
11) Reported amounts in the consolidated financial statements which are based on management estimates and judgments which may differ from the actual amounts ultimately realized;
12) Compromise by a malicious actor or other event that causes a loss of secure data from, or inaccessibility to, our computer and other information technology systems;
13) The severity, magnitude and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic and the effects of the U.S. government's and other businesses' response to the pandemic, on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand for our products; and
14) Globe Life's ability to access the commercial paper and debt markets, particularly if such markets become unpredictable or unstable for a certain period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Readers are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties described in other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Globe Life specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.
EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST:
Globe Life will provide a live audio webcast of its third quarter 2021 earnings release conference call with financial analysts at 11:00 am (Eastern) tomorrow, October 21, 2021. Access to the live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com on the Calls and Meetings page, at the Conference Calls on the Web icon. Immediately following this press release, supplemental financial reports will be available before the conference call on the Investors page menu of the Globe Life website at "Financial Reports."
APPENDIX
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Life premium
$
728,924
$
674,021
$
2,165,213
$
1,994,473
Health premium
299,143
287,795
888,902
850,877
Other premium
—
1
1
4
Total premium
1,028,067
961,817
3,054,116
2,845,354
Net investment income
238,975
231,432
713,103
691,991
Realized gains (losses)
10,475
1,501
47,286
(29,386)
Other income
321
292
1,004
1,021
Total revenue
1,277,838
1,195,042
3,815,509
3,508,980
Benefits and expenses:
Life policyholder benefits
516,196
459,231
1,532,298
1,340,746
Health policyholder benefits
187,906
184,237
564,589
546,444
Other policyholder benefits
7,303
7,508
21,848
22,571
Total policyholder benefits
711,405
650,976
2,118,735
1,909,761
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
151,593
140,843
452,607
430,840
Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred
82,774
74,614
244,752
229,691
Other operating expense
80,385
75,397
240,750
226,693
Interest expense
20,886
21,674
63,833
65,295
Total benefits and expenses
1,047,043
963,504
3,120,677
2,862,280
Income before income taxes
230,795
231,538
694,832
646,700
Income tax benefit (expense)
(41,924)
(42,593)
(127,826)
(119,167)
Net income
$
188,871
$
188,945
$
567,006
$
527,533
Total basic net income per common share
$
1.86
$
1.78
$
5.53
$
4.95
Total diluted net income per common share
$
1.84
$
1.76
$
5.46
$
4.90
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.