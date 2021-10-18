Red Robin Celebrates Veterans Day with a Free Red's Tavern Double Burger to Honor U.S. Military Veterans

Veterans who sign up for the Red Robin Royalty® Program with military designation by November 1 will be eligible to receive the free offer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews gives thanks to our courageous military men and women honoring them in the best way Red Robin knows how – with a free delicious burger and bottomless fries to top it all off. Red Robin Royalty® members who have a military designation will receive a FREE Red's Tavern Double burger - available for dine-in or to-go, starting November 1.

The free offer is redeemable for two weeks where Military Royalty members who are eligible can claim the free one-time only offer any day of their choice from November 1 through November 14. In order to take advantage of the offer, active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin's Royalty Program with military designation by Monday, November 1 at https://www.redrobin.com/royalty. Once registered, active or former military and veterans can redeem the FREE Red's Tavern Double – a house favorite burger with two classic patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Red's Secret Tavern Sauce – proudly served with a side of bottomless fries for endless refills.

"At Red Robin, we are so thankful for our brave veterans who serve our country, and we are proud to extend this offer as a sign of our endless gratitude," said Paul J.B. Murphy III, president and chief executive officer at Red Robin. "We encourage all military members, past and present, to sign up for our Royalty program to take advantage of the offer and enjoy a free burger on us as our way to say thank you for their relentless dedication to serving our nation."

Red Robin supports its military guests all year round, offering exclusive perks and benefits for guests to gather around the table and enjoy delicious meals with family and friends – all through Red Robin's Royalty® Program.

To learn more about Red Robin's Veterans Day offer, visit Redrobin.com/pages/veterans-day/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 525 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

