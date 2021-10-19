Albemarle Foundation Publishes 2020 Community Impact Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that the Albemarle Foundation has released its first-ever annual Community Impact Report. The report offers insight into the Foundation's programs, distributions, and success stories in communities from around the world.

"In this Community Impact Report, we showcase remarkable efforts of our employees, retirees, board members and partner agencies to translate our mission into meaningful actions throughout 2020," said Sandra Holub, Executive Director, Albemarle Foundation. "It is inspiring to see this compilation of our company values in action to grow the good in our communities."

The Albemarle Foundation was created in 2007 as a privately endowed 501c3 entity with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in communities where the company operates. Its philanthropic efforts support education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives through grants, matching grants, volunteer grants, and scholarships. The Foundation also supports the Albemarle Care Fund to assist employees who have been impacted by catastrophic circumstances or natural disaster.

In 2020, the Albemarle Foundation distributed more than $5.6 million in grants. Since its inception in 2007, the organization has distributed more than $46 million in grants.

For a complete review of Albemarle Foundation's 2020 Community Impact Report, please visit https://www.albemarle.com/about/albemarle-foundation.

