Ambetter Introduces New Virtual Access Plan with Care by Teladoc

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter has partnered with Teladoc Health to launch a virtual access health plan in 2022 for Michigan, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas residents. Ambetter Virtual Access is a new, innovative health plan that will support affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers and a Care Team to assist with navigating the platform and in-network resources.

"As consumer preferences evolve, Ambetter is committed to leveraging technology and making access to quality healthcare more affordable and convenient," said Brent Layton, President and Chief Operating Officer for Centene. "As the largest Marketplace provider in the country by enrollment and market share, we are pleased to partner with Teladoc Health and provide this new and innovative health plan to our members."

Ambetter Virtual Access will meet emerging consumer preferences, including growing interest in access to virtual care and affordability. Ambetter Virtual Access members will benefit from low premiums as well as $0 visit costs for all virtual care when delivered through the Teladoc Primary360 service, which gives members access to a Teladoc primary care physician and Care Team, offering a range of services including the virtual delivery of 24/7 urgent care, prevention, screening, and ongoing condition management, as well as navigation to Ambetter's in-person, high-quality network providers. For ongoing management of health and wellness needs, members also receive a personalized care plan that includes reminders for follow-ups and action items.

In addition, select in-network lab and other preferred in-network services will be delivered for a $0 co-pay when referred by a virtual care provider. Ambetter Virtual Access members will also have access to comprehensive non-virtual care through Ambetter's extensive provider network of healthcare providers and hospitals.

"Ambetter and Teladoc Health together are perfectly positioned to deliver integrated care where Primary360 is the virtual hub for a broad range of health services at home, paired with a hybrid, and in-person experience when the member needs it," said Kelly Bliss, President of U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. "Our partnership targets many of the historical challenges to healthcare access, opening up primary care to those looking for a healthcare experience designed around them. Primary360 will empower more people to live their healthiest lives."

The open enrollment period for Health Insurance Marketplace runs Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2022. For more information about Ambetter and its health coverage plans, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com.

About Ambetter

Ambetter is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 multi-national healthcare enterprise. Ambetter is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventative and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage, and more.

