Announcing the HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale 2022-1 ("HVLS 2022-1")

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") has announced the latest HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sale ("HVLS 2022-1").

On November 10, 2021, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage pools consisting of approximately 1,700 notes and loan balance of approximately $420 million.

The sale will consist of due and payable Secretary-Held loans. The loans are first liens secured by 1 to 4-unit, vacant residential properties where the last surviving borrower is deceased.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single-Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email HUDSales@falconassetsales.com for more information.

SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development