New Chief of Staff to help foster a culture specially tailored to building the digital foundations that make businesses run better

Argano Appoints Frank Schettino Group Chief of Staff New Chief of Staff to help foster a culture specially tailored to building the digital foundations that make businesses run better

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano announced today Frank Schettino has been appointed Group Chief of Staff. Schettino will report to Argano Group CEO Chip Register and help lead strategic planning and execution and facilitate cross-functional, organization-wide projects and initiatives. His initial focus will be on key areas of Integration, Culture, People, and Experience.

"Frank will be a strategic thought partner to leaders across the organization and will ensure we are carrying out the objectives of Argano in a way that is aligned with our purpose and values," said Argano Group CEO Chip Register. "He is an exceptional leader who in turn enables exceptional leaders. He adds value to every conversation he participates in, and he will add day-one impact to our model and its direct impact for customers."

Schettino served for more than 20 years at Publicis.Sapient elevating people strategy, culture design, leadership development, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. In addition, he facilitated the integration of multiple strategic acquisitions, capitalizing on unique capabilities, new geographies, and different business models in each.

"Argano has created a unique and transformative joiner model focused on the deep transformation of our client's digital foundations," said Schettino. "I am eager to partner with the talented leaders who have joined Argano to ensure the power of the whole is fully realized on behalf of our customers."

Argano brings together specialized firms on an integrated platform. This model offers clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that are core to a strong digital foundation including:

Enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

Architecting integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

Delivering agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management.

Implementing ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Building workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

Creating modern, easily adopted user experience.

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Chris Gale at Chris@GaleStrategies.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Argano