Cint and StatSocial offer connected data solution for insights professionals New partnership offers a data-driven approach to market research initiatives through highly targeted respondent profiling, including social affinity data

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, the global software leader in digital insights gathering, and StatSocial have teamed up to provide a connected data solution for targeting niche market research audiences, quickly and at scale. Together, the new solution brings Cint's 155 million highly profiled respondents together with StatSocial's mapping of 1.3 billion social accounts to 300 million verified individuals.



The robust partnership combines the power of the two respective platforms, enriching respondent profiling with a vast number of data points, all in a consent-driven and compliant ecosystem. By connecting the data from Cint and StatSocial, researchers and marketers can achieve a granular level of profiling to create custom audiences that are highly targeted, including hard-to-reach B2B groups, for their survey initiatives.

Heather Hughes, Vice President of Connected Data at Cint, said: "This partnership truly represents the next generation of market research programs. The sheer reach of each of our platforms, coupled with a massive amount of profiling points, allows our clients to achieve the level of survey targeting needed in today's environment – reaching exactly the right respondents, quickly and easily. Cint and StatSocial have an extremely high match rate among individuals, due in part to a shared focus on reach and scalability."

David Barker, CEO of StatSocial, said: "Together, StatSocial and Cint are revolutionizing market research programs by combining our audience scale and robust taxonomies. This enables our clients to take a more strategic approach to survey profiling and recruitment, and expand on the insights they gain from panel respondents with rich social affinity data. When survey responses are in, panel data can be seamlessly appended with over 85,000 unique attributes to provide critical, but often missing, social audience insights."

The partnership combines Cint's global audience of survey respondents in 130 countries, profiled by up to 300 data points, with StatSocial's global audience, profiled by thousands of social audience attributes. Users of the combined solution are able to:

Achieve precise targeting of survey respondents and panelists by tapping into both sets of seamlessly connected audience data for deeper profiling.

Reach and target respondents who have been exposed to content in order to gauge brand awareness and impact.

Select respondent audiences by traditional demographics enriched with social data indicating job titles, employers, brand affinities, passions, digital personas and more.

Append survey and panel data with 85,000+ customer attributes including passions, interests, preferred media, and more.

Launch surveys on-the-fly to niche sample audiences, in a compliant manner, by enriching respondent profiles with walled-garden social affinity data.

Build targeted surveys to gain exposure, acquire new customers, generate new business, even in niche vertical markets.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 155 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 2,900 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com

About StatSocial

StatSocial empowers marketers, planners, and media sellers to reach the audiences that matter most to their brand. Using our patented Identity Graph, marketers are able to merge an individual's interactions across major social and community platforms into a single profile identity. With StatSocial's taxonomy of more than 85,000 pre-built audiences at their fingertips, marketers can quickly generate audiences based on their self-declared interests, passions, brand affinities, and more. Additionally, it is possible to create entirely custom audiences using data from audience engagement across hundreds of millions of influencers and earned media pages. For more information, please visit StatSocial.com.

