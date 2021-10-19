IBM Acquires Leading Adobe Workfront Consultancy

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced plans to acquire the Adobe Workfront consulting unit and assets from Rego Consulting Corporation to further its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. Building on IBM's strategic partnership with Adobe, the consultancy specializes in work management software consulting for enterprise clients.

IBM has been investing aggressively to bolster its hybrid cloud and AI strategy and capabilities, including a heavy focus on acquiring high-value consultative services like the Adobe Workfront business of Rego. The acquisition of Rego's Adobe Workfront business represents the 17th overall acquisition for IBM - and the ninth acquisition in cloud and AI services - since Arvind Krishna took over as IBM CEO in April 2020.

"Reinvention with cloud and AI is happening at an unprecedented scale and pace, and enterprise marketing is no exception," said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President of IBM Consulting, "The ongoing investments IBM is making in consulting services with acquisitions like this one cement IBM as the partner of choice that clients turn to for their digital business transformation."

With this acquisition, IBM expands its rich Adobe service offering to meet the rising client demand for experience-led business transformation backed by intelligent workflows. Employees at all levels are expected to work faster and smarter with improved visibility, speed and quality in the face of unpredictable challenges. Adobe Workfront accelerates digital work by breaking down siloes and improving efficiency, quality and control of the entire work management lifecycle.

A leading Adobe Workfront partner, Rego has been recognized as the Adobe Workfront Partner of the year for the past two years and has achieved Adobe Workfront Specialization. The Rego team being acquired by IBM has deep experience and expertise in end-to-end Workfront services, delivering strategy formulation to implementation to management and support to Fortune 500 companies.

"IBM and Adobe have had a strategic partnership for over 20 years, and enterprise marketers are embracing digital transformation with us," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. "With today's announcement, IBM gains even deeper marketing domain expertise and consulting capabilities in the fast-growing work management space."

Upon the close of the transaction, the Adobe Workfront business of Rego will join the rapidly growing Adobe practice within IBM iX, the customer and experience transformation group of IBM Consulting. IBM iX offers integrated consulting services to help clients evolve marketing, sales and service capabilities that advance their digital transformation across the customer lifecycle. This acquisition will deepen IBM iX's ability to not only help clients design and deliver personalized customer experiences powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, Creative Cloud and Document Cloud, but also transform their marketing operations to support these experiences, connecting strategy to delivery, integrating people and data across the enterprise on one collaborative platform.

"Work management is an important and often overlooked part of the vision to deliver impactful customer experiences," said Dan Greer, President of Rego Consulting. "Our Adobe Workfront management solutions will find a natural home within IBM iX as it enables the world's largest companies to navigate their digital work transformations."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

