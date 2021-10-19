Online Homebuying Pioneer Announces Houston Market Expansion

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that it's expanding its footprint in the Houston Metro area with five new Century Complete communities, offering single-family homes available for purchase online in the cities of Willis, Bryan (next to College Station), Huntsville and Snook. A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, Century Complete boasts a streamlined "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online.

Starting from the low $200s and with over 250 homesites combined, the new Houston-area communities from Century Complete will offer a variety of floor plans boasting contemporary open-concept layouts and desirable included features.

NOW SELLING

Teal Crossing | Willis, TX

From the low $200s

67 single-family homes

Six floor plans to choose from in a range of sizes up to 2,217 sq. ft.

Plans offering 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2-bay garages

Charming location just minutes from Lake Conroe with easy access to I-45, providing a quick route to Conroe , The Woodlands and Houston

Shop available homes at Teal Crossing: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/willis/teal-crossing

Grand Lake | Snook, TX

From the low $200s

14 single-family homes

Five floor plans, offering up to 2,014 sq. ft.

Plans feature 3- to 4-bedroom configurations with up to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, and covered patios

Less than a 20 minutes' drive to Texas A&M University and entertainment in College Station !

Shop available homes at Grand Lake: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/snook/grand-lake

Thomas Heights | Bryan, TX

From the low $200s

Only 7 single-family homes!

Five floor plans, offering up to 1,811 sq. ft.

Homes will offer 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, and 1- to 2-bay garages

Conveniently located just minutes from College Station and less than 5 miles from Kyle Field and all that Texas A&M has to offer

Shop available homes at Thomas Heights: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/bryan/thomas-heights

COMING SOON

Crown Point | Huntsville, TX

From the low $200s

94 single-family homes

Six floor plans, offering up to 2,180 sq. ft.

Homes will offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, and covered patios

Just 2 miles from downtown Huntsville and Sam Houston State University , with exceptional access to historical sites, outdoor activities and the local arts scene

Keep updated on the release of this community: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/huntsville/crown-point



Foxwood Crossing | Bryan, TX

From the low $200s

107 single-family homes

11 floor plans, offering up to 2,217 sq. ft.

Homes will offer 3 to 5 bedrooms, 1.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, and covered patios

Just 10 minutes from Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus—a cutting-edge research and testing facility for autonomous and connected vehicles, robotics and infrastructure—and 15 minutes from the university's main campus

Keep updated on the release of this community: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/bryan/foxwood-crossing

EXCEPTIONAL NEW FLOOR PLANS

New Century Complete communities in the Houston area boast an all-new lineup of well-crafted floor plans with contemporary open-concept layouts.

Covington Plan | Elevation A3 | New Houston Metro floor plan from Century Complete

Radford Plan | Elevation A3 | New Houston Metro floor plan from Century Complete

Essex | Elevation B3 | New Houston Metro floor plan from Century Complete

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home at any of our Houston-area communities, please visit our Texas Sales Studio.

Texas Studio

15610 Del Norte Drive

Conroe, TX 77306

Phone: 281.742.0895



About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

