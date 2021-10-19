Mintel appoints Josh Morgan as Head of Sales Enablement to lead sales modernization in the Americas

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel is pleased to announce that Josh Morgan has been promoted to serve as Head of Sales Enablement for Mintel's Americas business. With more than a decade of sales and marketing experience, Morgan brings with him an innovative approach to fully modernize Mintel's commercial operations.

In this newly created role, Morgan will lead the Sales Enablement Team, focused on improving the quality time commercial teams spend with clients and optimizing Mintel's content to help clients make better business decisions.

Having worked across Mintel's global offices for the past eight years, Morgan comes with an impressive track record in international sales. Morgan began his Mintel career in the London office where he was quickly promoted to Account Director; he then moved to Shanghai where he was, once again, quickly promoted to Sales Director. More recently, he has worked as AVP Sales, US, and Canada, where he was awarded Sales Assembly's 'Performer of the Year' Award in 2019.

Morgan's academic pursuits include earning an MBA from the University of Manchester, as well as attending a leadership course at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Josh Morgan, Head of Sales Enablement, Mintel Americas, said:

"I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to head up this newly created division. The sales industry is in the midst of rapid transformation powered by technology, including artificial intelligence (AI). America is the epicenter of that innovation and it's becoming more and more popular across the globe as companies see the value of leveraging advanced technology to drive decision making."

Ben Dietz, President Mintel Americas, said:

"Josh has been a pioneer of the modernization of our business ever since joining the Americas operations two years ago. It's now time for Josh to do this on a much grander scale. Sales enablement is described as the lynchpin within any revenue organization and the great work of Josh and his team will allow Mintel to speed up our selling process and devote more time to accommodating the needs of our clients, giving them the insights and recommendations they need to grow their businesses."

