Netradyne and First Student Partner to Help Create Safer Roads and Communities

SAN DIEGO and CINCINNATI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, and First Student, the leading school transportation provider in North America, today announced a partnership to help create safer roads and transportation for students. Through this relationship, First Student will initially deploy Driveri® vision-based driver recognition devices at selected locations, with plans to evaluate future expansion.

Driveri will be implemented as part of First Student's DriverScore ™ program. This initiative measures a driver's performance to help improve the quality and safety of transportation service for school districts and their families.

Driveri is the most advanced vision-based driver recognition and fleet safety solution, built to reinforce positive driving behavior and pinpoint coaching and improvement opportunities. In working with Netradyne, First Student will help champion its drivers to remain the safest operators on the road. In addition, there also is the ability for Netradyne's technology to interface with the Seon, First Student's onboard bus camera system.

Through Driveri, actionable information will be put into the hands of location leadership. Managers will have a complete understanding of a driver's performance, including key performance indicators and a "Green Zone" which indicates when the driver is following training and driving safely. First Student drivers will receive feedback about their performance, including positive recognition and rewards.

"At First Student, we believe our drivers are our best safety feature, and we invest heavily in their training and development," said First Student Chief Operating Officer Dean Suhre. "By partnering with Netradyne, we further demonstrate our commitment to providing the safest ride to and from school. We look forward to using this cutting-edge technology to elevate our DriverScore program and safety culture by helping our drivers sharpen their skills behind the wheel while also recognizing safe driving behavior."

"Our partnership with First Student aligns with our core mission of creating safer roads for all," said Adam Kahn, President, Fleet Business and Certified Transportation Professional (CTP®), Netradyne. "While school buses are often regarded as the best option for transporting students to school, Netradyne's technology can play a massive role in making the ride even safer. Our advanced vision technology can help drivers mitigate risks and create a safety-driven environment--immediately upon deployment."

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

About First Student

As the leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. First Student completes five million student journeys each day, moving more passengers than all U.S. airlines combined. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, please visit firststudentinc.com

Media Contact:

