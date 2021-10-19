RepeatMD Shines With Prestigious 2021 Aesthetic Award For Technology Innovation

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RepeatMD, a B2B technology company based in Houston, Texas has won the prestigious 2021 Aesthetic Award for Technology Innovation by The Aesthetic Guide . The Aesthetic Guide honors various businesses, doctors and sectors of the cosmetic industry each year.

"The other nominees are amazing companies with a rich history in the Aesthetics industry. For us to win this award in our first year in business really shows our momentum as a company and the level of satisfaction our clients experience with our service," Philipp Sitter, founder and CEO of RepeatMD.

The industry awards honor product manufacturers and management companies that are shaping the future of aesthetic medicine through innovation, new devices and techniques that advance the industry. RepeatMD sells more high-margin services for aesthetic practices by building their own private label rewards app exclusively for plastic surgeons, medical spas, and dermatologists.

The platform allows patients to be introduced to various treatments they may have not known about otherwise. The software provides a suite of patient engagements that includes rewarding a patient for visiting, educating patients on treatments, driving more referrals, financing treatments, and automating patient retention.

The honor was published in the September/October issue of The Aesthetic Guide. The distinguished award is a major indication of the success for the new software company, established in December 2020.

ABOUT REPEATMD

RepeatMD is a B2B software company founded in December 2020 by serial entrepreneur, Philipp Sitter. The Houston based technology company is present in 48 states and has hundreds of thousands of users. The software specializes in creating mobile rewards programs for the healthcare industry. The company sells more high-margin services for aesthetic practices by building their own private label rewards app exclusively for plastic surgeons, medical spas, and dermatologists. Sitter has been featured on a variety of national platforms including the Travel Channel, Forbes, Bloomberg, and won awards such as the Top 150 Best Workplaces and the Innovative Leadership Award by the Houston Chronicle. For more information on RepeatMD, visit www.repeatmd.com .

