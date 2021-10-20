GLOBIS USA Launches Website to Bring MBA, VC, Online Learning, and Corporate Education to America

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2021, GLOBIS USA launched its official website ( https://glob.is/USAlaunch ). Headquartered in San Francisco, GLOBIS USA (launched in April) is the first American subsidiary of Tokyo-based GLOBIS Corporation ( https://www.globis.co.jp/en/ ). The subsidiary will serve as a portal to bring Japan's leading MBA and GLOBIS Unlimited online learning to an American audience. It will also help support portfolio companies of GLOBIS Capital Partners, widening their reach as global ventures.

Future business leaders will need diverse expert knowledge to harness the power of technology and innovate in a new era of globalization -- the era of Technovate. As such, GLOBIS USA will initially serve as a hub for corporate training programs and GLOBIS Unlimited. Eventually, pre-MBA courses will also be offered both online and in person. The San Francisco location will also help support portfolio companies of GLOBIS Capital Partners, widening their reach as global ventures.

Serving as president of GLOBIS USA will be Tomoya Nakamura, former dean of GLOBIS University in Japan. The Board of Directors will include GLOBIS Corporation Managing Director Tomoko Kimijima and GLOBIS Digital Platform Director Alex Scharf.

GLOBIS USA marks an important step forward in the GLOBIS mission to support ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge for a positive impact on the future of business. To date, over 170,000 students have completed GLOBIS courses, and over 1,120,000 have received corporate training. GLOBIS Capital Partners is a leading venture capital fund in Japan with a total AUM of over $1 billion. The next chapter in this legacy brings GLOBIS into a key market on the global stage.

On January 13, 2022, GLOBIS USA will host Creative Confidence for Startups, an online launch event featuring guest speaker Mr. Tom Kelley. As a partner at IDEO and founder and chairman at D4V, Mr. Kelley is a respected global authority on critical business skills such as storytelling and design thinking. In addition to a keynote speech, he will join GLOBIS USA President Tomoya Nakamura in a dialogue and address the audience in a Q&A session. Details and sign-up information will be announced on GLOBIS USA's official website nearer to the event.

