The US Donates Two Field Hospitals to St Kitts and Nevis, Reaffirming Strong Ties Between the Nations

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has welcomed the donation of two field hospitals by the United States in a bid to support the islands' COVID-19 response. The two forty-bed hospitals were designed with the highest international standards and will significantly support the nation's healthcare infrastructure. Along with the hospital, the US also contributed two vans and IT equipment, demonstrating the superpower's strong commitment to its Caribbean neighbour.

As the world continues to tackle a global health crisis, strengthening its healthcare sector has been a high priority for the St Kitts and Nevis government. The donation, valued at over $1.3 million, is the latest accomplishment in reinforcing this mission and comes only a few months after the US contributed an ambulance and passenger bus.

During the handover ceremony, Prime Minister Timothy Harris said: "Throughout this pandemic since 2020, we have adopted a life first strategy. Investments like these two field hospitals…are part of the build-out of the life first strategy that we have been advocating and represents further continuing efforts to strengthen the health system in St. Kitts and Nevis."

"The field hospitals are a cornerstone of our commitment to the health of our neighbours in this Hemisphere. Our donation of this critically needed medical infrastructure will increase the ability of St. Kitts and Nevis to address the ongoing global pandemic and meet future challenges, including natural disasters," said Ambassador Linda Taglialatela, the Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

After forming diplomatic relations in 1983, the United States and St Kitts and Nevis have enjoyed a long-standing and fruitful relationship. St Kitts and Nevis has also welcomed a growing population of American investors and entrepreneurs to settle on the islands via its popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

The country's proximity to the US and its currency pegged to the dollar have attracted many global-minded individuals and families. Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis gain visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to close to 160 destinations, opening the doors to greater travel freedom crucial to accessing global markets and keeping business competitive.

Additionally, investors gain a second home in a business-friendly environment and an emerging crypto-hub for tech entrepreneurs. Those who choose St Kitts and Nevis also gain the reassurance that their investment contributes to the betterment of their adoptive nation, with CBI funds contributing to sectors like education, infrastructure and healthcare. Most importantly, citizenship can be passed down for generations to come, enabling you to protect your future, family and wealth with one investment.

