Xinhua Silk Road: 7th China (Lianyungang) Silk Road International Logistics Expo kicks off on Mon. in China's Lianyungang

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China (Lianyungang) Silk Road International Logistics Expo was held on Monday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China's Jiangsu province.

Photo: The 7th China (Lianyungang) Silk Road International Logistics Expo is held on Monday in Lianyungang, a port city in East China's Jiangsu province.

As a landmark expo aimed at boosting investment and trade cooperation in the Belt and Road countries, China (Lianyungang) Silk Road International Logistics Expo has promoted logistics development, cooperation and exchanges among more than 100 countries and regions, 348 overseas organizations, and over 2,240 exhibitors.

The event features one opening ceremony, seven professional forums and a series of activities.

Lianyungang is willing to work with friends from all walks of life to take international logistics as the link to jointly push forward the development of key fields such as infrastructure interconnection, regional coordination, international production capacity cooperation, etc., so as to gather high-quality elements, amplify resource effects, and spur market vitality, said Fang Wei, Secretary of the CPC Lianyungang Municipal Committee at the opening ceremony of the expo.

According to preliminary statistics, about 36 projects worth 40.2 billion yuan were signed at the expo, covering various industries such as logistics, new materials, and high-end equipment, noted Gao Meifeng, Deputy Mayor of Lianyungang.

Located in northeastern Jiangsu Province, Lianyungang is the start point of the new Eurasian land bridge in the East and takes an important strategic position on the new Asia-Europe land-sea intermodal transport channel.

Data showed that China-Kazakhstan logistics base, which is situated in Lianyungang, dispatched a total of 228 China-Europe freight trains, carrying 79,100 TEU containers of goods from January to May this year, maintaining the robust growth momentum of last year

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324367.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road