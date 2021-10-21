TEN35 named 2021 Small Business of the Year by US Black Chambers, Inc Award signifies exponential growth for the cultural marketing agency

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN35 announced today that the firm has been named the "2021 Small Business of the Year" by U.S. Black Chambers, Inc (USBC). Award recipients for each category were selected by an internal review for commitment, consistent involvement with USBC, a track record of growth and community support. Additional factors include input from the President's Circle with key influence from USBC President Ron Busby, Sr.

"As curious creators who strive to consistently grow and evolve, this Award is a powerful testament to the fundamental strength of culture and growth that TEN35 has experienced over the years," said TEN35 Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Islam. "We're proud to partner with forward-thinking brands looking to make an impact, and it is an honor to be named 2021 Business of the Year by the USBC."

The cultural marketing and communications agency has been in existence since 2016 and has spearheaded culture shifting programs for brands including Facebook, Microsoft, Mountain Dew, Polaris Inc., and General Mills among other household brands. The Small Business Award signifies a company that has shown growth or sustainability of their business with strong employee relations and a record of giving back to the community.

"TEN35 has seen tremendous growth both in the size of our company and in revenue over the past year," said Sherman Wright, TEN35 chief operating officer. "This growth is indicative of the endless hard work of our talented team and the industry-leading thinking that makes us excited about our future. And this award is a much appreciated manifestation of that hard work."

As many Black-owned businesses experienced growth during 2020, the Chicago based firm tripled its revenue in the past year alone by leading award-winning programs like PepsiCo's Dig In and guiding Pearl Milling Company through its historic name change. The firm's employee base consists of 80 percent BIPOC, 70 percent female and 20 percent LGBTQ+ identified individuals which allows for seamless and authentic campaigns that speak directly to the multicultural audiences they are reaching.

"It is important to acknowledge visionary leadership in assisting African American Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and our communities in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises," said Ron Busby, Sr., President and CEO of USBC "This year's honorees demonstrate exceptional business practices and impact on Black communities, and are an example of what resilience and ingenuity can look like for the next generation."

USBC provides committed, visionary leadership and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, they support African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises.

TEN35 also recently completed a major rebrand which primarily includes a new and improved website, logo and refreshed brand ethos. The rebrand underscores the next phase of growth at the agency.

TEN35 is a full-service cultural marketing and communications agency that nurtures and champions creativity and innovative thinking. Established in 2016, TEN35 specializes in brand strategy, digital media, creative production, experiential and integrated communications. The agency represents brands including Facebook, Microsoft, Mountain Dew, Polaris Inc., and General Mills among others and was recently named 2021 Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Learn more at TEN35.com .

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is the voice of Black business and a top advocate for resources and policies that impact Black business owners. To learn more visit: usblackchambers.org .

