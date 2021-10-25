Calyx RIM Selected by Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Company for Five-Year Agreement

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider most relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced that one of the world's Top 10 pharmaceutical companies executed a contract to continue its use of the Calyx Regulatory Information Management (RIM) system for critical submissions of clinical development data to global regulators through 2026.

Calyx CCO John Blakeley is delighted to extend Calyx’s relationship with the Top 10 pharmaceutical company and to continue supporting their important work in bringing new medical treatments and vaccines to patients around the world.

Decades of experience and trust in Calyx's continued submission support led top 10 pharma to select Calyx RIM

The Calyx RIM publishing module enables pharmaceutical companies to easily compile and submit comprehensive dossiers to global regulatory authorities. Designed by Calyx in-house regulatory experts, Calyx RIM is a proven, robust tool that optimizes the regulatory submission process and is continually updated to reflect worldwide health authorities' evolving submission specifications.

The Top 10 pharmaceutical company made its selection based on decades of experience with the Calyx RIM solution and the trust that Calyx will continue to support submissions across the company's complex global portfolio. The value of the RIM system is further increased through Calyx's partnership with Microsoft and its use of innovative, cloud-based technology that keeps customers ahead of evolving regulatory requirements. Calyx RIM on Microsoft Azure provides tailored, direct delivery of system updates based on users' needs and schedules, ensuring minimal disruption and ongoing compliance with global regulatory requirements.

"We value the trust this global pharmaceutical company has placed in Calyx and are delighted to extend our relationship as we support the important work they're doing to bring new medical treatments and vaccines to patients around the world," said John Blakeley, Chief Commercial Officer at Calyx.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

