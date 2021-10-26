Aurigo Software to Transform Federal Highway Administration's Capital Program Management with Cloud-Based and Mobile Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management solutions for public and private owners, today announced it had entered into a 10-year contract with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Office of Federal Lands Highway (FLH) to modernize capital roadway construction planning and management.

Aurigo Software Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Aurigo Software)

"Getting selected by the Federal Highway Administration as its construction technology platform is a monumental step in Aurigo's journey of building a better tomorrow. We are thrilled that the FHWA has chosen Aurigo Masterworks to streamline their delivery of critical infrastructure," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo software. "The US Federal Government spends more than $20 billion annually on roads, bridges, dams, and that number is about to get much bigger when the bipartisan infrastructure bill is passed. Aurigo is excited to be at the forefront along with FHWA in helping America build a better tomorrow."

The Office of Federal Lands Highway (FLH) operates in all 50 states and provides engineering and construction expertise that supports more than 500,000 miles of roadway, 8,500 bridges, 35,000 trails, and over 400 transit systems for federally-owned transportation facilities. FLH is distinctive in FHWA as the agency which directly delivers projects similar to the state DOTs and local public agencies. FLH undertakes many unique programs and projects that are geographically and environmentally complex.

FLH sought to replace old construction management systems with a single-platform, interoperable solution that would offer seamless integration across the capital planning and management lifecycle, and support workers in the field with mobile capabilities.

Masterworks 2021 will enable FHWA's internal staff of over 500 employees as well as hundreds of external vendors to collaborate over the same, cloud-based platform. The system will make offline mobile updates possible at remote project locations, improve document management, replace existing cost estimating systems, and facilitate electronic bidding and construction administration workflows.

Aurigo's Masterworks product suite has been available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace since late 2020, meeting the stringent security and compliance standards required by federal agencies. FHWA joins Aurigo's growing customer list of major U.S. capital owners, including Utah and Nevada's Departments of Transportation, and the cities of Houston, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies