Cross, Martinez Battle in XFC YoungGuns 4 Main Event

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenny "The Boss" Cross makes his highly anticipated return to the Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) Hexagon against challenger Jose "Lil' Juggernaut" Martinez in the YoungGuns 4 Main Event on Dec. 10 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young fighters in the game today, the dynamic Dearborn, MI fighter boasts a 12-3 record on the strength of six straight wins. This is the former Lights Out Championship king's first fight in over a year, as he was injured during training after his successful XFC Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal.

Martinez, meanwhile, is 12-5 since making his professional debut in 2015. The hard-hitting Tonkawa, OK product has won four of his past five bouts and has eight wins by stoppage on his impressive resume.

XFC Vice President of Fight Operations Matt Frendo: "We were devastated for Kenny Cross when he suffered a very serious injury last year and had to pull out of the XFC's Lightweight Tournament, but we are incredibly excited to have him back inside the Hexagon, and taking on such a tough opponent like Jose Martinez. These guys are going to put on a show Dec. 10, and I can't wait for the world to witness."

XFC Majority Owner, Chairman & CEO Steve Smith said: "Kenny Cross is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and popular fighters we've seen in the XFC Hexagon, and Jose Martinez is surely his toughest challenge yet. We're thrilled to bring this matchup to fans in a packed house at The DeltaPlex Arena and around the world with our global broadcast partners such as HBO, Fox, and of course our XFCTV Fightworld channel. Dec. 10 will determine if Kenny really is 'The Boss' of the XFC.'"

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization, headquartered within the Chase tower in downtown Miami, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is currently ranked #1 in MMA broadcast distribution reaching more than 780 Million Households worldwide. XFC's owned & operated OTT channel "XFCTV Fightworld" averages 220,000 viewers daily, in addition XFC partners with 36 broadcasters worldwide, including HBOMAX globally and the FOX family of networks in the United States. XFC has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television networks. The XFC currently has more than 83 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

