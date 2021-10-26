George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., Founders of COMPASS Pathways, To Keynote At Meet Delic: The World's Premiere Psychedelic and Wellness Event

Meet Delic, the revolutionary, two-day immersive edutainment experience for the world's leading psychedelic and wellness thought and business leaders will take place at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 6 – 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) (Original Source), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced that George Goldsmith and Ekaterina Malievskaia, M.D., will serve as headline speakers at Meet Delic on November 6. Goldsmith is the CEO and founder of COMPASS Pathways, a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Dr. Malievskaia is the Chief Innovation Officer and co-founder of COMPASS and received her medical degree from St. Petersburg Medical Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, before moving to the U.S. where she completed her Internal Medicine residency training. COMPASS is a public company based out of the U.K. whose first major initiative is developing psilocybin therapy through late-stage clinical trials in Europe and North America for people with treatment-resistant depression.

George Goldsmith and Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia of COMPASS Pathways at Meet Delic (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.)

Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, wellness, and business with like-minded visionaries. Goldsmith and Dr. Malievskaia's keynote interview, 'A Discussion with George Goldsmith & Ekaterina Malievskaia featuring Clara Burtenshaw', will explore what COMPASS's vision of "a world of mental wellbeing" means, including how COMPASS is building a pipeline of psychedelic therapies for mental health illnesses, supported by rigorous science, extensive therapist training, and digital technology.

"There are far too many people suffering with mental health challenges, who aren't helped by existing therapies," said Goldsmith. "We are working hard to change that – and to develop the evidence that health systems require to ensure innovation is accessible to the patients who need it."

Dr. Malievskaia said, "I am excited to share our vision with the Delic community and to dive into a meaningful dialogue on the future of psychedelics and mental health."

Meet Delic is committed to bringing awareness of the science-backed benefits of psychedelics and business opportunities to the mainstream and larger global community by reframing the psychedelic conversation. The experiential event will feature dancers, music, 3D-mapping, visual artists, new technologies and research, thought-provoking presentations and one of the world's largest psychedelic business expo.

"We are thrilled to have George and Ekaterina speak at our conference and share their passion for finding a new approach to mental health care," said Delic co-founder, Jackee Stang. "They are on the cutting edge of innovative therapies, including research into the use of psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression, and their experience will be invaluable to the discussion."

The twenty hours of panels and keynotes will include an array of topics such as Accelerating Adaptation: What Psychedelic States can teach us about Healing, Aphrodisiacs and Psychedelics: A History of Medicine for Love, Fentanyl in our Drugs, Ketamine: An Intimate Discussion on the New Wonder Drug for PTSD, Deciphering the Medical Potential of Psychedelics, A Discussion with George Goldsmith & Ekaterina Malievskaia featuring Clara Burtenshaw, Psychedelics and Futurism. Musical and entertainment acts are scheduled both evenings following the panels and expo.

Tickets are now available for the two-day experience. For more information please visit, meetdelic.com. Follow us on @meetdelic on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Tickets available now.

Meet Delic is a subsidiary of Delic, which is focused on bringing psychedelic wellness to the mainstream. The company does this through an umbrella of related owned and operated businesses to support scaling the impact and reach of treatment, including 1) trusted media and e-commerce platforms and in-person events like Meet Delic to market the services directly to patients and consumers and gain data, 2) a licensed lab to develop IP, R&D and innovative high quality and safe product lines and 3) the largest and most accessible network of physical clinics to administer effective treatments.

About Meet Delic

Meet Delic is the world's premier psychedelic and wellness edutainment event catering to both curious newcomers, businesses and thought leaders. Held in AREA15, an immersive and experiential entertainment complex in the heart of Las Vegas, the exciting two-day event features industry entrepreneurs, consumers, psychonauts and leading voices in research and science. Meet Delic is the largest and most comprehensive event to learn about the intersection of psychedelics, health and wellness and culture, how to start or grow your business, connect with likeminded visionaries, enjoy fun social activities, and experience the acceleration of this worldwide movement.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Delic's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Delic is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Delic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Delic has made certain assumptions.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although Delic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Delic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Delic or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Meet Delic Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.)

