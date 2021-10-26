Elevar Therapeutics Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Elevar"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced that Yang Gon Jin, who has served as a Director since 2020, has been appointed to Chairman. Additionally, Kate McKinley, Chief Executive Officer of Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Both of these new appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Jin commented, "I am pleased to serve as Chairman and on behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Kate as a Director. Kate is an exceptional industry leader and her appointment reflects a strategic effort to bring new perspectives, relevant biopharmaceutical experience and leadership expertise to Elevar's corporate governance in order to support the Company's focus on driving future growth and creating additional value for the organization and its stakeholders."

Yang Gon Jin also serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer of HLB, which is Elevar's parent company, and also leads the HLB Group as Chairman. Mr. Jin is an accomplished leader and brings keen insights gained from a broad management background. Mr. Jin is committed to alleviating human disease and suffering by finding new treatments for patients with cancer and other illnesses throughout the world.

"I am delighted to join Elevar's Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution," said Kate McKinley, Chief Executive Officer of Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. "I look forward to continued partnership with the executive leadership team and my fellow Directors as we work together to successfully lead the organization through its next phase of growth and deliver upon Elevar's promise to elevate the treatment experiences and outcomes for patients with high unmet needs."

Kate McKinley joined Elevar in 2019 and serves on the Company's Executive Team. Before being appointed to CEO in July 2021, Ms. McKinley served as CCO, and led Elevar's global commercial, medical affairs, business development, manufacturing, supply chain, alliance management, and corporate communications organizations. Ms. McKinley has more than 20 years of experience in developing high-performing cultures and organizations in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Elevar, she was the Head of Marketing, Training, and the Hospital Channel at Dendreon, responsible for the first FDA approved cell-based cancer immunotherapy. Prior to Dendreon, Ms. McKinley was U.S. Head of Sales at AbbVie, leading the Oncology, Urology and Gynecology sales and field reimbursement organizations overseeing new product launch planning, rebranding initiatives, and market expansion strategies. Ms. McKinley has a superior record of achievement in creating and leading the vision and strategic partnerships that position organizations for transformation and commercial success within startup, rapid-growth, turnaround, and Fortune 100 environments. Ms. McKinley is a summa cum laude graduate of The University of Tulsa. She holds an M.B.A. from the university's Collins College of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with degrees in Marketing, Management and Psychology.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar's lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib (apatinib) and Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar). Apatinib was developed by Hengrui in China and approved in China for treatment of gastric cancer in 2014. It has been granted Orphan Drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in over 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® (paclitaxel micellar) is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe's first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar Therapeutics has offices in Utah, California and South Korea. Additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com/.

