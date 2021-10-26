MySize Awarded Contract from Dockers (Turkey)

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract from Dockers (Turkey), an American brand of garments and other accessories from Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI).

After a year of proven success with Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey (Levi's Turkey), Dockers (Turkey) has decided to integrate MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing technology solution. The successful integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for a subsidiary of the world's global leader in jeans wear.

Mrs. Duygu Durak, Dockers Business Development Manager of Dockers (Turkey), stated, "We have witnessed firsthand how MySize has enabled Levi's Turkey reduce return rates by up to 47%, saving the company on the costly reverse logistics. Getting to know our customers better and reducing the hassle, time and expense of merchandise returns, while becoming more sustainable, are all reasons for integrating MySize into our offerings. Demonstrating a strong Return On Investment (ROI), MySize is poised for expansion within our family of brands and geographies."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "Our successful integration and results with Levi's Turkey has led us to this additional opportunity. We believe our land and expand strategy of initially working with a part of a larger company and then being able to penetrate additional brands and geographies within that company will enable us to accelerate our revenue growth in a much quicker timeframe. We look forward to continuing to work with Levi's and Dockers in improving their conversion rates and lowering their return rates, resulting in a better customer experience and cost savings."

Dockers is an American brand of garments and other accessories from Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co., then specializing in denim, introduced the Dockers brand in 1986. Dockers became a leading brand of business casual clothing for men under the leadership of Bob Siegel. In 1987, Dockers introduced a women's line.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

