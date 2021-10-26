Deepens its enterprise-grade security for every API call and throughout the development lifecycle

Nylas Furthers its Commitment to Data Protection and Privacy Through its Latest Security Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , provider of communications APIs for business productivity automation, today announced the completion of its latest round of data protection and privacy certifications. With more than 100,000 developers worldwide using its platform, Nylas has continuously invested in and prioritized enterprise-grade security in order to empower developers and organizations, especially in highly regulated industries, to build deep integrations without having to compromise on data protection and risk management.

This latest round of certifications further exemplifies Nylas' commitment and responsibility towards ensuring the security and protection of customer and user data both in transit and at rest all while supporting global enterprises, users, and communities. These latest security certifications include:

ISO 27001: Nylas supports customers and developers around the globe and safely manages customer information to meet the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its information security posture and secure architecture.

Service Organizations Control (SOC) 1 Type I: Having already achieved its SOC 2 Type II certification, Nylas is now SOC 1 Type 1 certified, further establishing trust and credibility through third-party testing which ensures the IT and business processes impact and controls.

ISAE 3402: In addition to the SOC standard, Nylas is now ISAE 3402 certified, which provides assurance to an organization's customers that the service organization has internal controls in accordance with the International Standard Organization standards.

"APIs are playing a vital role in accelerating the global and digital economy, making it easier and more efficient for businesses and developers around the world to connect, collaborate, and innovate. At the same time, we've seen how data breaches and outdated security protocols and documentation can significantly alter business growth, reputation, and trust. As a result, the need to ensure data protection and secure connectivity has never been more important," said David Ting, SVP of Engineering and CISO, Nylas. "With enterprise-grade security and a commitment to data protection, Nylas is proud to be a leading example of how API and CPaaS platforms can make security a cornerstone of their business."

Other notable certifications that Nylas has completed include HIPAA/HITECH, FINRA, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and more.

Along with its security certifications, Nylas offers its Express Security Review , a one-of-a-kind program, and partnership with Google and third-party security firms that simplifies the Google OAuth verification and security assessment process.

To learn more about how Nylas and its commitment to security, data privacy, and data protection, visit https://www.nylas.com/platform/security .

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, and Ceridian get unprecedented access to rich communications data from their end-users, pre-built workflows that automate everyday tasks, embeddable UI/UX components for fast front-end development, and comprehensive security features - all delivered via a suite of powerful APIs that make integration easy.

