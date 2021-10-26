Stephanie Symonds, PMHNP, joins Elite DNA Therapy Services in Brandon office

BRANDON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite DNA Therapy Services welcomes Stephanie Symonds, Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, to the team at the Brandon office.

Stephanie Symonds, Elite DNA Therapy Services

Symonds treats all types of anxiety, depression, Bipolar disorders, Schizophrenia and ADHD in children and adults. She is also certified in Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), which is a treatment for PTSD, and an Adult/Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner.

"My love for people is what drives me to provide the best psychiatric care to help clients obtain optimal mental wellness, so they may live the happiest, most fulfilling lives possible," Symonds said. "I specialize in 'giving people their happy back,' as my young daughter says, and this is the greatest gift I have ever been given."

A third-generation Floridian, Symonds has lived in Brandon since she was an infant. She earned her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner certification and master's degree from the University of Cincinnati. She earned her bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College.

"We are fortunate to have Stephanie join our highly skilled team in Brandon," said Founder and CEO Elizabeth Dosoretz. "She believes in our philosophy of providing complete and comprehensive care to every client. She treats the whole person, not just a symptom."

Before joining Elite DNA Therapy Services, Symonds worked as a trauma critical care RN at Lakeland Regional Health. Most recently she worked at Florida Medical Clinic in Brandon.

"Working with Elite DNA allows me to provide collaborative care for clients with a combination of medication treatment and psychotherapy," Symonds said. "I am also very excited to now be able to offer treatment to all people, regardless of their insurance coverage."

Founded in 2013, Elite DNA Therapy Services has offices in Brandon, Brooksville, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Inverness, Jacksonville, Lehigh Acres, Loxahatchee, Naples, Orange Park, Oviedo, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Venice, Weston, Westchase and Wesley Chapel.

For more information about Elite DNA Therapy Services, visit the website at EliteDNA.us or call 813-655-6367.

Elite DNA Therapy Services Logo (PRNewsfoto/Elite DNA Therapy Services)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elite DNA Therapy Services