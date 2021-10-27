Bagel Bites, GCN Launch "Unexpected Combinations" Relay Race with FaZe H1ghSky1, Ghost Blake, Lucky Chamu, TSM Co1azo

Fans have a chance to submit a video to join one of two teams in an unexpected gaming relay race with a mash-up of competitions involving epic in-game stunts and classic moments

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCN, Inc. (Gaming Community Network), part of the GameSquare Esports group of companies, and Bagel Bites , the ultimate rule-bending combination of pizza and bagels, have partnered to produce a relay race matchup called "Unexpected Combinations" between two teams, Team Pizza and Team Bagel.

FaZe Clan’s FaZe H1ghSky1 will lead Team Pizza along with Ghost Blake and Team Bagel will be led by TSM Co1azo and Lucky Chamu. Fans will have a chance to join either team by creating an original gaming related video featuring Bagel Bites with their parent(s) and post on any of their social platforms including Instagram, Twitter or TikTok and tag their parent and use the hashtags #bagelbites and #contest. Submissions will be accepted through November 3rd.

Fans will have a chance to get into the fun by joining either Team Bagel or Team Pizza by creating an original gaming related video featuring Bagel Bites with their parent(s) and post on any of their social platforms including Instagram, Twitter or TikTok. Entries must also tag their parent and use the hashtags #bagelbites and #contest. Submissions have been accepted starting October 20th and will run through November 3rd. The competition will unfold across three days on November 8th, 10th and 12th and will be live streamed on YouTube/BagelBites .

Bagel Bites and GCN have teamed up to create a first of its kind esports relay race that mixes both in-game events and challenges along with real life games and obstacles to complete. This is truly an event that combines gaming with wholesome family fun where popular gamers compete alongside some lucky tweens in a series of events.

FaZe Clan's FaZe H1ghSky1 will lead Team Pizza along with Ghost Blake and Team Bagel will be led by TSM Co1azo and Lucky Chamu . The influencers will be paired with their parents to go head-to-head and compete in a variety of games involving Bagel Bites and esports to see who can compile the most points. They will play one another in some of the biggest named video games and real-life competitions involving Bagel Bites.

The two teams will battle it out against each other in six different video games, including Among Us, Fortnite, NBA 2K22, Rocket League, Overcooked and Minecraft. They will also compete in three different "Bagel Bites" inspired rule-bending games called Bagel Board, Bagel Builder and the Catapult Challenge.

"Bagel Bites believes that when two unexpected things collide, they occasionally create something incredible like pizza on a bagel. We're excited about the unexpected mashup of Bagel Bites and the world of gaming and look forward to fueling fun and healthy competition across some of the biggest gaming titles." said Brion Wood, brand manager at Kraft Heinz.

"Bagel Bites is such a great partner as they wanted to integrate within the gaming community in a way that fits their brand and captures the competitive side of all gamers out there," said Chris Kindt, Chief Marketing Officer of GCN. "We're thrilled to demonstrate GCN's approach to how we work with brands."

The winning team will take home the boss prize of Bagel Bites branded PS5 console, gaming chair and headphones. Livestream viewers will also have multiple opportunities to win various Bagel Bites branded prizes, including PS5 consoles, gaming chairs, clothing, throw blankets and a wall clock.

To learn more, you can follow Bagel Bites on Instagram and Twitter . For rules, dates, and prizes: www.unexpectedcombinations.com.

