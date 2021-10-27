Ultra Commerce completes acquisition of Slatwall Commerce

In the age of B2B digital transformation, Ultra Commerce is redefining the modern eCommerce platform.

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Commerce, the challenger to traditional commerce platforms, today announces they have acquired Slatwall Commerce. The digitally transformative solution fills critical gaps inhibiting enterprise growth, with the ability to utilize additional capabilities as business evolves.

Matthew Hyland, CEO at Ultra Commerce, said: "The combination of Slatwall Commerce, Vesta, which we acquired this summer, and Ultra Commerce creates a powerfully integrated commerce platform capability designed to meet the complex needs of all businesses aiming to compete in a digital marketplace."

Ultra Commerce is now positioned to serve fast-growing smaller businesses up to the most complex large global enterprises, all within the one platform and license.

Businesses have had limited eCommerce platform options: combine eCommerce with supplemental solutions, or adopt a fuller platform ridden with cost and implementation risk. With Ultra Commerce, customers get ready-to-use enterprise capabilities and features to scale their business.

"Our combined technology and development prowess creates an eCommerce solution that will revolutionize this space," said David Crouch, CEO of Slatwall. "This could not be a more exciting time for the company or for the eCommerce market as a whole. We aim to equip our customers to meet and exceed higher expectations."

According to the Gartner™ report "Manufacturing Digitalization Roadmap for Agility and Revenue Generation, by 2023, manufacturers will double digital revenue, compared to 2020." This is significant for the Ultra Commerce platform, which meets the complex product and order management requirements of B2B. These can include everything from marketplace to multi-site/storefront capabilities servicing B2B, B2C and D2C from a single back end.

"We hear a lot of clients asking for a more 'comprehensive commerce platform', or one that can scale with them as they grow," said Brian Dearth, Head of Strategy & Growth at Vaimo, full-service omnichannel agency and Ultra Commerce partner. "The Ultra Commerce acquisition of Slatwall Commerce certainly delivers on that. The addition of Slatwall Commerce's capabilities not only provides additional features within the current Ultra Commerce platform but also delivers that future state functionality for our clients."

*Gartner, "Manufacturing Digitalization Roadmap for Agility and Revenue Generation", Bettina Tratz-Ryan, Ivar Berntz, Marc Halpern, Alexander Hoeppe, Kristian Steenstrup, March 9, 2021. Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Ultra Commerce

Ultra Commerce is an enterprise eCommerce platform for B2B, B2C and Marketplaces. Its fully integrated platform features built-in OMS, CMS and PIM, providing a seamless end-to-end customer experience and helping them grow their online business. With offices worldwide, Ultra Commerce boasts a truly global network of teams and partners to best service their international clientele – offering more than just a platform but a technology partner for them as they grow.

About Slatwall Commerce

Slatwall Commerce is a modern eCommerce platform that combines enterprise features with headless commerce flexibility. Our single-tenant software-as-a-service platform powers a wide range of B2B and B2C enterprises, empowering them to create engaging customer experiences while managing products, orders, accounts, inventory, fulfillment, marketing, customer service, and reporting in a single solution. Slatwall SaaS is cloud-based and includes robust 24/7 customer support.

