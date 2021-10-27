U.S. News Virtual 2021 Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference to Spotlight Value-Based Care, Health Equity and Workforce Burnout

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, will convene leading hospital and health experts for its ninth annual Healthcare of Tomorrow fall summit. The virtual series will explore lessons learned amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including workforce burnout, health equity, and best practices and perspectives on the future of the country's health system and care delivery.

The 2021 Healthcare of Tomorrow webinar series will kick off Nov. 3 with a conversation on moving from volume to value and how to measure value-based care. Over the course of the series, attendees will hear leaders from Johns Hopkins Hospital, the American Nurses Association, UCLA Health, the Lown Institute, Henry Ford Health System, the National Academy of Medicine, Nemours Children's Health and other top institutions take on some of the most pressing issues impacting healthcare. Sessions will also feature in-depth discussions of U.S. News Best Hospitals and Best Children's Hospitals, including the upcoming debut of the Best Hospitals for Maternity.

"Over the last 20 months, the healthcare industry has changed dramatically as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic," says Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "With the pandemic shifting the future of the health workforce and exacerbating existing disparities in our health systems, the Healthcare of Tomorrow series is at the forefront of bringing together world-class leaders to discuss how to solve these important issues."

Confirmed speakers and panels include:

Nov. 3: Measuring and Curbing Medical Overuse: Moving From Volume to Value

Ishani Ganguli , M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine; Primary Care Physician, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital Division of General Internal Medicine

Aaron George , D.O., Chief Medical Officer, Meritus Health

Vikas Saini , M.D., President, Lown Institute

Ben Harder , Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis, U.S. News & World Report

Nov. 9: Restoring a Burned-Out Healthcare Workforce

Robert Cherry , M.D., Chief Medical and Quality Officer, UCLA Health

Victor Dzau , M.D., President, National Academy of Medicine

Ernest Grant , Ph.D., RN, President, American Nurses Association

Redonda Miller, M.D., President, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Nov. 11: Overcoming the Costly Inequities in Pediatric Healthcare

James Burroughs II , Vice President, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, Children's Minnesota

Lisa Chamberlain , M.D ., Professor of Pediatrics, Stanford School of Medicine and Director, Office of Child Health Equity, Stanford Children's Health

Marisha DiCarlo , Ph.D., Vice President, Community Engagement, Advocacy, and Health, Arkansas Children's

Kara Odom Walker , M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer, Nemours Children's Health

Nov. 18: Building the Hospital of the Future: Healthcare in Your Hands

Joseph Cacchione , M.D., Executive Vice President, Clinical & Network Services, Ascension

Carladenise Armbrister Edwards , Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Henry Ford Health System

Dale Sanders , Chief Strategy Officer, Intelligent Medical Objects, IMO

Albert L. Siu , M.D., Director, Mount Sinai at Home; Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Nov. 30: U.S. News Best Hospitals: A Quality Reporting Workshop

In this interactive session, the project team at U.S. News and RTI will discuss recent changes and future directions of Best Hospitals, including the forthcoming debut of Best Hospitals for Maternity and the potential addition of new ratings in 2022.

Additional December sessions will be announced later this fall. To learn more about this virtual event series or to register for sessions please visit the U.S. News Live Healthcare of Tomorrow site here.

Media interested in inquiring further about Healthcare of Tomorrow may contact Isabella Narvaez (inarvaez@usnews.com). For session recaps and reporting, media can also visit usnews.com and join the conversation on Twitter using #USNHOT.

