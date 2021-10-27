Valet Living Solidifies Commitment to Resident Experience in its 1.8 Million+ Homes

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, announced its continued commitment to resident experience by hiring its first VP of Experience Meaghan Zambrano.

Meaghan Zambrano has joined Valet Living as vice president of experience and will be responsible for overseeing and creating consistently positive and impactful experiences for residents, clients and associates.

Valet Living is tirelessly committed to continuing its personal relationship with residents. If there is one thing the company knows to be true, it is there is no such thing as being "done" when it comes to resident experience, especially as expectations of residents and associates constantly evolve.

In October 2020, Valet Living launched its premier platform, Valet Living Connect – as part of its cutting-edge Valet Living Home app – to enhance resident experiences while increasing efficiencies for community managers. In that short amount of time, the platform – which gives residents access to contactless waste and recycling collection and a plethora of activities and fitness classes – has been its fastest-growing tech-enabled, offering solidifying Valet Livings 1.8 million homes in service. Of these residents, 87% of registered residents have in-app notifications enabled to receive doorstep collection alerts, and 68% use the Connect app to view their collection's live status, check the schedule, review the guidelines or utilize Valet Living's first of its kind, call-back feature. If residents are late placing out their bin or their door was missed, they can request a Service Valet to return to pick up their waste if they are still at the community.

"What sets Valet Living apart is the fact that we are devoted to listening to resident feedback and identifying opportunities to enhance and streamline processes," said Valet Living CEO and President Shawn Handrahan. "Because we strive to provide our residents and community partners an exceptional experience on not only their most recent experience but the collection of experiences as a whole, we are ecstatic to hire Vice President of Experience Meaghan Zambrano."

"Because Valet Living associates are being invited into residents' homes and the margin for error is very small, it's vital that we continue to pay attention to the small stuff," said Valet Living Vice President of Experience Meaghan Zambrano. "I'm so excited to be joining Valet Living to continue not only setting the standard but pushing ourselves to do better so we can continue to raise the standard as well."

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.valetliving.com .

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million events annually across 1.8 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners.

