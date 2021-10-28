Avient Announces Registration Details for December 9th Investor Day

CLEVELAND, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, will host an Investor Day for investment professionals on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel.

"Since our last Investor Day in 2018, we have significantly transformed the company with an increased focus on sustainable solutions," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avient Corporation. "At our 2021 Investor Day, we will take a deeper dive into our how we create value for our stakeholders. We will review our long-term growth drivers and the mega trends that support them. We will also provide more insight into our innovative technologies, margin expectations and capital allocation priorities."

Investor Day participants will hear presentations from Mr. Patterson and other senior executives. In addition, the company will provide an update on the integration of the Clariant Color business, including future synergy capture, and a financial overview.

Those interested in registering for the event can do so at www.avient.com/investors. The slide presentations will be made available on this site as well, at the onset of the event.

