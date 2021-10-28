Controlled Environment Farms are located where food is needed and consumed, significantly lowering carbon emissions from lengthy food distribution systems

GrowPods are Portable Farms that Can Help Reduce Agriculture's Global Carbon Footprint Controlled Environment Farms are located where food is needed and consumed, significantly lowering carbon emissions from lengthy food distribution systems

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (Ticker: GWPD), announced that GrowPods provide businesses, communities, farmers and non-profit organizations a way to grow healthy and clean food while reducing carbon footprints.

According to the World Resources Institute, agriculture plays in central role in carbon pollution.

Earlier this year, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue called for innovation in reducing agricultural carbon emissions while increasing production.

GP Solutions heard the call for innovation and has introduced what some are calling "a revolution in agriculture."

One of the biggest contributors to global carbon pollution is food transportation. Over 95% of the lettuce and the majority of some other vegetables consumed in US markets are grown in California and Arizona and trucked long distances. According to reports, these trucks can emit as much as 9,033.2 lbs of CO2 getting this food to market.

GrowPods can help reduce the carbon footprint by bringing the farm closer to the point of consumption.

The World Resources Institute says a multi-pronged approach is necessary to reduce carbon emissions while simultaneously meeting rising demand for food, and increasing resilience to extreme weather. "A recurring theme in our research was the need to advance technological innovation," the organization reported.

"Growing and distributing vegetables locally is one of the most effective ways to lower our society's carbon footprint," said George Natzic, President of GP Solutions. "GrowPods can bring food where it's needed, reduce carbon emissions, and create economic opportunities."

GrowPods are also now available with additional methods to reduce carbon footprints, including solar power and other off-the-grid solutions.

For more information on GrowPods, or to find out how to start a farm near you, contact GP Solutions at: www.growpodsolutions, or call: (951) 549-9490.

