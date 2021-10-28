The Mission Possible Partnership Unveils Heavyweight Board to Tackle Global Climate Emergency

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP), the go-to organization for supercharging industrial decarbonization in the world's highest emitting industries is unveiling a heavyweight board who will help mobilize and guide multi-trillion dollar plans to decarbonize hard to abate sectors in the years ahead.

Joining MPP's existing core partners, RMI, WMBC, ETC and WEF, the high-profile appointees announced today have deep expertise in sectors which currently represent 30% of total global CO2 emissions. Selected for the world-class expertise to catalyze climate action in industry the next decade or the contacts to lead systemic change to achieve MPP's ambitious goals in the next decade – they include:

Dick Benschop , the President and CEO of Royal Schiphol Group

Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman and CEO of BASF

Sharan Burrow , the Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation,

Randy Chen , Vice-Chairman Wan Hai Lines Ltd,

Dr. Barbara Frei , Executive Vice President Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric

Aditya Mittal, the CEO of ArcelorMittal,

Charlotte Pera , the Vice President for strategy and programs at Bezos Earth Fund,

Julia Reinaud, Senior Director, Breakthrough Energy,

Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement

Commenting on this significant line-up, Chad Holliday, Co-Chair of MPP, said: "Getting to Zero in these heavy industries is a team sport. We need the best bench there is. This outstanding team from business and philanthropy can support critical sectors on the decarbonization journey. I am excited to be working with this highly motivated group to go faster on MPP's shared vision and strategy to convert the Net Zero ambition into a winners' game."

"The transformation towards climate neutrality is a must that cannot be tackled by one company alone. Therefore, we need to translate climate targets into concrete measures. My company is already collaborating in the MPP supported Low-Carbon Emitting Technologies Initiative (LCET) initiative to jointly accelerate breakthrough technologies but I'm delighted to be joining some impressive colleagues on the MPP board to share my perspective - particularly when it comes to sharing technology and business risks in innovative ways to tackle the climate emergency." Dr Martin Brudermüller, Chairman and CEO of BASF.

"The Mission Possible Partnership has proved itself to be extremely valuable in tackling the challenges the hard to abate sectors have to decarbonize. In taking the time to really understand the intricacies of each sector individually, the MPP plans to publish a series of detailed reports that will help stakeholders understand how to unlock and accelerate progress in the coming decade and beyond. While there is no one size fits all model for the hard to abate sectors, collaboration across the value chain in addition to supportive policy and the availability of finance is a clear theme for all. I have been very impressed with the intellectual rigor of the partnership and am therefore happy to join as a governing board member." Aditya Mittal, the CEO of ArcelorMittal.

Nigel Topping, High Level Champion for Climate Action at COP26, added: "As all eyes turn to Glasgow and we enter a crucial decade of delivery, me must foster radical collaboration to drive transformational change in every sector of the economy. In a short space of time, the Mission Possible Partnership has already mobilized the entire value chain across some of the heaviest emitting sectors in industry and mobility. Sustaining this mobilization after COP26 will be essential to go from ambition to action, working in hand-in-hand with industry leaders to create the conditions for investment in a resilient, zero carbon future."

They join core partners on the board including: María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, Jeremy Oppenheim, Special Advisor to ETC, Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of RMI and Jeremy Jurgens, Executive Director of WEF.

Board members from additional sectors will continue to be added.

Note to editors: The full press release with biographies for each board member can be found at: https://missionpossiblepartnership.org/mission-possible-partnership-unveils-heavyweight-board-to-tackle-global-climate-emergency/

About The Mission Possible Partnership

Launched in 2021, The Mission Possible Partnership is a collective endeavor, founded and driven by the Energy Transitions Commission, RMI, WeMeanBusiness Coalition, and the World Economic Forum. It orchestrates efforts of more than 15 organizations who work with corporate leaders to advance the decarbonization of heavy-emitting industries.

MPPs access to funding, expertise, scientists, and leading industry experts allows it to be the first high ambition, business backed organization that is providing cross-sector and sector strategies to decarbonize industries by 2050. http://missionpossiblepartnership.org

