Women In Trucking Names BlueGrace Logistics a 2021Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation Redefining the Road announces best organizations focused on employment of women in trucking industry

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a hypergrowth, third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has been recognized as a 2021 'Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation' from Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). Acknowledgement from this program supports part of WIT's mission to promote the accomplishments of companies focused on the employment in the trucking industry.

BlueGrace Logistics Named a 2021 Top Company for Women to Work for In Transportation

Key features that distinguish companies recognized on this list include a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities and career advancement.

"As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature companies like BlueGrace Logistics that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of the Women In Trucking Association. "We applaud their efforts and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve."

This announcement comes on the heels of BlueGrace opening its eleventh nationwide office in Detroit, and recent selection as a preeminent 3PL operator for providing outstanding solutions based on recent customer surveys from two industry leading publications. BlueGrace was named "one to watch" from Inbound Logistics, placing it near the top tier for the Readers' Choice Excellence Awards, and was also included in the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners from SupplyChainBrain.

"Looking back on the pivotal moments in my career, I must recognize the sponsorship and support I've received from BlueGrace that has led me to where I am today," said Ariana Villanueva, performance analytics director and Co-Chair of Women at BlueGrace, an internal business resource group. "As our company continues to grow, I'm excited to look at the massive network we've developed across the country with Women@BG, and the opportunities to have more success stories in our organization, and in the logistics and transportation industry."

BlueGrace has 11 U.S. office locations: Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville Chattanooga, Richmond, Atlanta, Detroit and Tampa.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Tampa where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With 11 offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

