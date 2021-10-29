Avalon Healthcare Solutions Announces New Relationship With SelectHealth

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions, LLC, DBA Avalon Healthcare Solutions, is pleased to announce a new relationship to provide laboratory benefits management to SelectHealth on September 22, 2021.

Lab testing is the gateway to appropriate diagnosis and treatment plans, and there are more than 13 billion lab tests performed annually in the U.S. Those results influence 70% of all medical decisions. Lab testing is highly complex and constantly evolving, creating challenges for health plans to navigate.

Avalon, the world's first Lab Insights company, takes lab benefit and value management services to the next level, further removing waste and abuse from the system, while also improving clinical outcomes.

Avalon and SelectHealth are focused on using the latest technology, evidence-based medicine, and provider education to ensure appropriate high-quality, cost-effective laboratory services to drive care for SelectHealth members.

"We are pleased to work with SelectHealth and bring our proven history of management, as well as our innovative approach to unlocking new insights," said Dr. Bill Kerr, Chief Executive Officer at Avalon. "SelectHealth's focus on improving the health and well-being of its members and communities is perfectly aligned with Avalon's mission to help our customers enable value-driven care in this dynamic and increasingly challenging environment."

"We are excited to work with Avalon to help ensure evidence-based laboratory testing," said Dr. Stephen Barlow, SelectHealth Senior Medical Director.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world's first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, the company covers more than 25 million lives, and delivers 7-12% outpatient lab benefit savings. Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights System that captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensuring appropriate treatment protocols, and driving down overall cost.

For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalonhcs.com.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 950,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare® of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, they are committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of their members and the communities they serve.

In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management coverage to its members. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and they're also a carrier for the Children's Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.

Year-after-year, SelectHealth is rated as Utah's top HMO plan by state and national organizations, receiving top scores in both member satisfaction and clinical performance. For details, visit selecthealth.org .

