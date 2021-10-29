Ethiopian Diaspora: Appeal to the U.S. Congress and the Biden Administration Following the Coup D'Etat in the Republic of Sudan

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of the coup d'etat in Sudan that has left another country in East Africa destabilized, the Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) released the following statement from EACC Chairman and Founder Deacon Yoseph Tafari.

The conflicts in both Sudan and Ethiopia are warning signs for U.S. leaders.

"The EACC strongly condemns the coup d'etat in Sudan where the military deposed the civilian government, jailed officials, and peaceful protesters and installed Marshall Law nationwide. We call upon General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the military command to reinstate the civilian government as soon as possible and put Sudan back on the road to democracy.

"The conflicts in both Sudan and Ethiopia are warning signs for U.S. leaders as to what happens when the international community of nations does not fully support democratically-elected or civilian-appointed governments. The U.S., European Union, and other global partners must be mindful not to give implicit support or legitimate recognition to rogue militaries or armed insurrectionists whose intent is to undermine the will of the people and rule by fiat. We need to recognize that these governments are still fragile and need support from major nations including the United States. The U.S. foreign policy approach of recent months raises questions if America supports Africa's democratic evolution.

"In neighboring Ethiopia, U.S. policymakers including Congress, U.S. State Department, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have failed to fully hold the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) accountable for the unprovoked attack of the Ethiopian Defense Forces on November 4, 2020. This TPLF-led attack has catapulted Ethiopia into a tragic conflict. More so, the TPLF is a designated terrorist group. It is ineffable to ask the Ethiopian Government to engage in talks with the TPLF who is engaged in full scale armed insurrection in Ethiopia. Only under terms of surrender should the government agree to meet with the TPLF.

"Military takeovers of democratically-elected governments in Africa continue to be problematic for not only the political stability of the continent but also for Africa's hope of achieving its economic aspirations. The EACC calls on U.S. policymakers to reexamine its approach in dealing with democratically-elected governments by upholding the sovereignty of nations while pursuing mutual interest on equal footings. The EACC will continue to monitor the situation in both Sudan and Ethiopia."

--EACC Chairman and Founder Deacon Yoseph Tafari

Ethiopian American Civic Council: Is one the largest Ethiopian American diaspora community in the United States with approximately 750,000 supporters in all 50 states. The EACC represents all of the nearly 90 Ethiopian ethnic groups. The EACC is a US-based, 501(c) 4, nonprofit organization.

