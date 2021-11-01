NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced today that it has acquired Anthology Marketing Group, Inc., an 86-person Hawai'i-based agency with deep Travel and Tourism expertise, and the largest integrated marketing and communications agency in the state. Dennis Christianson, Founder and CEO of Anthology Marketing Group, will join FINN as a managing partner. Mary Fastenau, Nathan Kam, David Pettinger and Wenona Harris will join FINN as senior partners.

Dennis Christianson, CEO of Anthology Marketing Group, joins FINN Partners as Managing Partner.

Deeply ingrained in the Hawai'i business and tourism communities, Anthology Marketing Group offers integrated marketing services spanning PR, advertising, digital marketing and development, and research. The firm serves a respected portfolio of Travel and Tourism clients, including Hawai'i Tourism Authority, Hawai'i Visitors & Convention Bureau, Kaua'i Visitors Bureau, O'ahu Visitors Bureau, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, Island of Hawai'i Visitors Bureau, Hawaiian Airlines, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, Guam Visitors Bureau, JTB Hawaii, International Market Place, Polynesian Cultural Center, USS Missouri Memorial, Halekulani Hotel, and Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani.

"We are truly excited to join FINN Partners, a highly-respected and innovative company that so closely mirrors our values, goals and business philosophy," said Christianson, Anthology CEO. "FINN brings a breadth of expertise and resources to our team that will help us grow and serve our clients better, in Hawai'i and beyond."

Anthology also represents a diverse range of clients in the financial, healthcare, energy, transportation, retail, education, agriculture, and sustainability sectors, including Hawaiian Telcom, Hawai'i Pacific Health, PACCAR, and Kenworth Trucks.

Peter Finn, Founding Managing Partner and CEO, FINN Partners, commented, "Travel is one of FINN's largest global practices with staff serving clients from the US, UK, Munich, Hong Kong and Shanghai offices. With the addition of Anthology, FINN's Global Travel team will expand significantly, as will the firm's tourism-focused integrated marketing expertise, which we will leverage across our Global Travel Network."

"Hawai'i is the gold standard of travel destinations across the globe. Anthology has spent decades promoting marquee travel and tourism brands in the region, with a strong track record of creating innovative, cutting-edge integrated work. Dennis and team also share FINN's purpose-driven approach, promoting tourism and economic development, while championing sustainability and demonstrating a deeply held respect for their clients' culture and heritage. They are a perfect fit and will significantly elevate our integrated services for existing and new clients alike, especially as the travel industry rebounds from COVID-19 and clients seek strategic counsel," said Debbie Flynn, Managing Partner and Global Travel Practice Leader.

Howard Solomon, Managing Partner, West, added that the acquisition of Anthology also establishes a strategic presence for FINN Partners that will serve as a bridge between its US and its Asia offices.

About Anthology Marketing Group

Anthology is Hawai'i's largest and most experienced marketing communications company. Headquartered in Honolulu and with an office in Guam, the company offers a team of best-in-practice specialists providing services in public relations, advertising, digital marketing and development, research and social media. For more information, visit AnthologyGroup.com.

About FINN Partners

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record-setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 900 professionals across 24 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

