In Appreciation for their Service, Wienerschnitzel Offers Veterans & Active Duty Military a FREE Meal on Veterans Day On November 11th, present your U.S. military ID or wear Your Uniform to Receive a FREE Chili Dog, Small Fries & Small Pepsi

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veteran's Day, Wienerschnitzel is offering veterans and active-duty military a FREE Chili Dog, Small Fries and a Small Pepsi as a token of their appreciation for their service. To redeem this offer, bring your military identification or wear your uniform to any participating Wienerschnitzel location on November 11th.

"Wienerschnitzel wants to thank the brave men and women, who serve in our country's armed forces," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Your commitment and dedication does not go unnoticed and we're honored to serve you."

This offer is valid November 11, 2021 only at participating locations. Limit one free Original Chili Dog, Small Fries and Small Pepsi per guest per day (cheese extra). Not valid with any other discount or offer. To find a location near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

