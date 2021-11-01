Connect Political: N.Y. Law Enforcement Organizations Unite to Urge Voters to Vote No on Nov. 2 Constitutional Ballot Propositions 1, 3 and 4 Police: Unproven, dangerous propositions threaten election safeguards, invite fraud, and open door to illegitimate ballot-harvesting operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf more than 200,000 law enforcement personnel from around the state of New York, this declaration was issued today by the New York State Union of Police Associations, Inc., Police Conference of New York, New York State Association of PBA's, New York City PBA, Nassau County PBA, Buffalo PBA, Rochester PBA, Yonkers PBA, Westchester County PBA, Town of Eastchester PBA, Affiliated Police Associations of Westchester, Inc., ­Syracuse PBA, New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association, New York City Lieutenants Benevolent Association, New York City Detectives Endowment Association, the New York City Captains Endowment Association, and the Suffolk County PBA:

NY law enforcement organizations against Props 1, 3 and 4.

"Law enforcement organizations across New York State have united to urge voters to turn their ballots over on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and vote NO on the Constitutional Propositions 1, 3, and 4.

"Most New Yorkers may not even be aware of or have not reviewed these misguided propositions. Propositions 1, 3 and 4 cannot be allowed to remove fair bipartisan election safeguards, and invite widespread coordinated voter fraud, corrupting the faith and trust in our democratic electoral process.

"Proposition 1 would undermine the bipartisan New York redistricting committee, and eradicate the legislature's electoral safeguards, replacing fairness with partisan gerrymandered districts, and permanent one-party rule.

"Proposition 3 would subvert the already enacted universal voter registration bill with a confusing and fraud-inviting polling place registration program that will open the door to untraceable and unverified "ghost ballots."

"Proposition 4 removes the essential and reasonable requirement for voters to be absent from their place of residence to receive an absentee ballot. This places the integrity of New York elections in the hands of the overwhelmed U.S. Postal Service, and will create irreversible damage to the process, and could allow potential ballot harvesting operations and widespread voter fraud.

"The safety and security of free, open, and a fair election process are at risk. The unified voices of law enforcement organizations around the state are asking New York voters to take a moment to invest in our election integrity campaign, and turn your ballots over when voting, and VOTE NO on Propositions 1, 3, and 4. We appreciate the support of the citizens and voters of New York."

MEDIA CONTACT: Braden Frame, Connect Political, 512.413.6953, braden@connectpolitical.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connect Political