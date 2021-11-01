Lipocine Announces Multiple Poster Presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that three abstracts have been selected for poster presentations during the upcoming The Liver Meeting® 2021, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to take place November 12-15, 2021.

Presentation Details:

Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstract Posters Publication Number: LP46 Poster Title: "LPCN 1144 Therapy Demonstrates Histologic Benefits In The Phase 2 LiFT Study in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Subjects"



Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstract Posters Publication Number: LP47 Poster Title: "Safety And Tolerability Of LPCN 1144 Treatment In Biopsy Confirmed NASH Subjects In The Phase 2 LiFT Study"



Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Experimental: Clinical Publication Number: 1876 Poster Title: "LPCN 1144 Improves Body Composition In Biopsy-Confirmed NASH Patients"

The abstracts will be available for viewing by attendees of The Liver Meeting® 2021 on the AASLD website and the online planner of The Liver Meeting® app November 1, 2021 at 10:00 am ET and will be published in the December issue of HEPATOLOGY.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148, LPCN 1154, and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once daily or twice daily TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1154 is an oral neuro-steroid targeted for the treatment of post-partum depression. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements that are not historical facts regarding Lipocine's product candidates and related clinical trials, the timing of completion of clinical trials and studies, the availability of additional data, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, and our product development efforts. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that the FDA will not approve any of our products, risks related to our products, expected product benefits not being realized, clinical and regulatory expectations and plans not being realized, new regulatory developments and requirements, risks related to the FDA approval process including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the results and timing of clinical trials, patient acceptance of Lipocine's products, the manufacturing and commercialization of Lipocine's products, and other risks detailed in Lipocine's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K and other reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Lipocine assumes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

