Nation's Leading Social Care Network Announces New Name, Aligning Brand to Mission in Time of Momentous Impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aunt Bertha, the leading search and referral platform for social services in the US, announces today the completion of its rebranding to findhelp - a name shift that helps customers, organizations, and those seeking care to instantly understand the company's mission: to connect all people seeking help and the programs that serve them with dignity and ease.

The location-based network of free and reduced-cost resources for food, housing, goods, transit, health, money, care, education, work, legal assistance and more, is the largest, most active social care network in the country, with more than 552,000 human-verified program locations listed, and at least 1,350 listings serving every county in America.

Findhelp's approach to uncomplicate social care and destigmatize asking for help is at the root of its network and search, which has become even more important during the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past three years, connections—that is, people getting connected to the programs that help them—have grown from 10,000 per week to 200,000 per week nationwide. Their team of data scientists and engineers have reviewed and added hundreds of thousands of organizations and nonprofits across the country for 11 years, and weaved them into the network for public access.

Thirty-eight percent of households indicated that they faced financial problems in the last few months, which has serious implications for Americans' ability to stay healthy and securely housed. Through the continued effects of the global pandemic, searches on customer community sites and on findhelp.org have connected millions of Americans to the help they need. Hundreds of customers reaching over 150 million Americans have chosen findhelp to provide industry-leading social care access to their communities in a way that upholds people's privacy (no login required) while providing accurate, responsive, and diverse options in 100+languages.

"Asking for help for yourself or those in your care is a part of life, and finding help should be intuitive, private and supportive," said Erine Gray, CEO and founder of findhelp. "Eleven years ago, we founded Aunt Bertha to make it easier for people in Texas to find the help they need. Today, our mission remains the same, but our reach and impact has grown exponentially. We're changing our name to findhelp so that, across the country and in every ZIP Code, people looking for support know that help starts here."

Coming off the heels of a $27M funding round earlier this year, findhelp has continued to grow its proprietary Marketplace, a product that makes it easy for community organizations and customers to place social good and service orders and get reimbursed for non-medical services, including grocery delivery for recently discharged or homebound patients, transportation to healthcare appointments, and providing car seats and diapers to new parents who need it.

The funding has allowed the company to invest in building more product features and functionality including Marketplace, enterprise offerings for social care providers, growing community engagement, and fostering learning and peer leadership with social workers and other community navigators that continue to support meeting seeker's immediate needs.

Findhelp partners closely with its customers at both the individual and organizational levels to positively impact their communities. After connecting a cancer patient to a local cleaning services program via Geisinger's branded findhelp platform, Neighborly, a health coordinator said, "I never thought that there could be such a great resource all at one place, at our fingertips. We cover such a large patient population area that it is impossible to have all the resources written down in a 'rolodex'." Similarly Brian Ebersole, the Senior Director of Health Innovations at Geisinger, says, "Aunt Bertha's transition to findhelp is easy to understand; making sure everyone has access to free and reduced-cost services in their community is just the Neighborly thing to do!".

With social service needs at an all-time high, findhelp is continuing to develop and launch new programs that nurture the next wave of social care workers. The newly launched findhelp.org fellowship program will offer mentorship, support, and $1,000 to 10 individuals who are making an impact in their communities. Fellows can be community advocates, social workers, students, or recent graduates who want to bring a community project to life. Applications are currently open for this program.

There are thousands of organizations dedicated to helping people in every community in America, from the largest cities to the smallest towns. As the nation's leading social care network, findhelp makes it easy for people seeking help to directly connect to local services and for customers in a wide range of industries to integrate social care into the work they already do—from education and government to housing, healthcare and more. Through customer platforms alone, the findhelp network reaches more than 70 million users across the country, making it easy to connect people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease.

